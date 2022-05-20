Our paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, and attendants

ARE ESSENTIAL TO OUR COLLECTIVE FUTURE

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Paramedic Services Week falls May 22–28 this year. It's a time to recognize the valuable expertise of the 1100 paramedics and other tradespeople in the pre-hospital emergency response chain.

"This week, let's applaud the dedication of the paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, and support staff who do such essential work. Being a pre-hospital care worker is a selfless act. Let's use this week to celebrate their important contribution to society," said François Charpentier, President and CEO of Corporation d'urgences-santé.

Two challenging years, an unflagging commitment to care

"At this time last year, we had just spent a difficult year on the front lines of the pandemic," said Émilie Daoust, a paramedic with Corporation d'urgences-santé. "We didn't think the next one would be so demanding! Despite all these challenges, I'm proud of what we've accomplished together. We'll continue to make it our number one priority to assist people in a caring way. "Our profession brings us into very close contact with others. We see things few people see. You have to be respectful, empathetic, and always want to help, without judgment," said the paramedic.

The general public is invited to thank the paramedics they meet on the street for their work and to send them messages of appreciation for past services through the Corporation's website .

François Charpentier and Émilie Daoust are available for interviews.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, operating under Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Québec. The Corporation employs over 1,700 people, including more than 1100 paramedics and 110 emergency medical dispatchers who serve the populations of Montreal and Laval (2.5 million people).

