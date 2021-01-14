LONDON, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP would like to inform residents of Ontario that the class action against Paramed Inc. in respect of allegedly using improperly sterilized equipment in wound care services, was certified on September 22, 2020.

The claim alleges the method used to clean and disinfect medical devices used by Paramed Inc. at its London clinics was grossly inadequate as the medical devices were not sterilized or high level disinfected after each use. On August 20, 2018, the Middlesex-London Health Unit issued an advisory indicating there was a lapse in infection prevention and control practices at Paramed Inc.'s London clinics, exposing the class to risks of contracting Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV. The class action seeks damages for invasion of bodily integrity by reason of blood testing, severe mental and/or emotional distress, psychological trauma, and/or nervous shock.

The Court has not taken a position as to the likelihood of recovery on the part of the plaintiff or class, or as to the merits of the claims or defences asserted by either side.

All persons who received wound care involving the use of medical instruments at Paramed Inc.'s Clinics located at 124 Barker Street, 1340 Huron Street, and 148 Fullarton Street, Suite 200 in London, Ontario between January 1, 2008 and July 27, 2018 and who were contacted by the Defendant and advised that they may have been exposed to infection and should be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, or where such person is deceased, the personal representative of the estate of the deceased person, are automatically included in the class action lawsuit. If someone who meets this definition does not want to participate in the class action lawsuit, they must opt-out. Those who opt out of the class action may be entitled to pursue a claim in a separate proceeding. Anyone who wishes to opt-out and not participate in the class action must send a written, signed election, including their name, address and telephone number by March 15, 2021 to:

McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP

c/o Paramed Class Action

140 Fullarton St. Suite 1800

London, ON N6A 5P2

To read the complete Paramed Class Action Notice of Certification, please visit https://www.mckenzielake.com/paramed-class-action.

For further information: For more information, please contact: Matthew D. Baer at: 1-844-672-5666 ext.397 or directly at: (519) 667- 2646.