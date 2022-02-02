Actively hiring to build world-class Open RAN networks enabling leading edge 5G broadband connectivity

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native, Open RAN solution, opens a research and development (R&D) lab and testing facility in Ottawa, Canada to further develop 5G radio access and expand the company's global presence.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity. Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G Open RAN wireless networks into the future.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, Parallel Wireless was formed in 2012, and currently has R&D centers in India, Israel, the U.S., UK and now in Canada as well as Sweden. The company is growing fast, and has had many Open RAN mobile wireless network successes throughout the world with MNOs such as BTEE , Hotspot , Vodafone in Asia and Africa , MTN , IpT, Millicom , Axiata Group and many more.



Maxime Dumas is the new General Manager of Parallel Wireless Canada. Maxime will lead the expansion of the company's activities in the region. Maxime brings more than 17 years of experience in the high-tech and mobile wireless industry. Prior to his newly appointed position Maxime was a founding member of NuRAN Wireless, where he most recently held the position of President and CEO. Maxime has been actively involved with Facebook's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) from its inception and was a close collaborator on many initiatives including Open RAN.

Maxime Dumas, General Manager of Parallel Wireless in Canada said, "The vision for Parallel Wireless in Canada is to have a stellar R&D team in Ottawa, creating best-in-class Open RAN solutions for MNOs across Canada and beyond. The team of 'Reimaginers' in Canada are empowered, inspired, and motivated to deliver state-of-the-art networks providing wireless broadband communications to enhance lives and strengthen economies."



The new Canadian Parallel Wireless office will officially open its physical office at the beginning of 2022 in the Kanata North Technology Park, Canada's largest and most vibrant tech park, located next to the country's national capital of Ottawa.

Parallel Wireless Canada will be a world-class R&D facility with colleagues who are driving innovation by collaborating with constituents at leading Canadian universities and assisting mobile operators in the country to successfully deploy the highest quality, most cost-effective Open RAN solutions. The team in Canada will include the best and brightest professionals who are dedicated to driving 5G Open RAN innovations and disrupting the wireless industry.

Parallel Wireless is actively hiring in the Kanata, Ottawa region as well as in other regions throughout Canada with the possibility of remote work. Positions available are in all areas related to 4G and 5G radio access including Massive MIMO, system architecture, radio design, physical layer, protocol stack, and Cloud-native. Check out the detailed list of open positions on the Parallel Wireless Canadian careers website.

Jim Watson, Ottawa Mayor said, "Parallel Wireless is an excellent addition to Ottawa's world-class telecom ecosystem and their arrival further strengthens our city's position as Canada's leading 5G hub. Through Invest Ottawa's continued support of this exciting expansion I look forward to following the development of this world-class R&D facility over the coming months."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless ALL G (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform has been deployed with global Mobile Network Operators from across six continents and forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com . Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

