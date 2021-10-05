Pandora Papers add to the case for Canada to combat tax avoidance, says tax professionals union

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Auditors, forensic accountants, and other tax professionals at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have had enough of wealthy individuals and corporations avoiding taxes. They want the time and resources needed to collect offshore taxes, according to the union representing them.

"The release of the Pandora Papers provides another disturbing window into the complex global commercial landscape that allows many wealthy individuals and corporations to look for a haven where the tax rules don't apply," said Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC). "We need more investment in the CRA, along with enhanced transparency, international cooperation and political will to ensure everyone pays their fair share."

The Liberals committed in their platform to invest up to $1 billion per year in the CRA to combat this type of tax avoidance, and to work with international partners to implement a global tax minimum so that corporations can't escape the taxes they owe.

"We urge the government to fast-track its tax fairness agenda," said President Daviau. "Canadians are fed up with the shell game, and tax professionals at the CRA are firmly among them."

According to an Abacus Data poll commissioned by the Broadbent Institute and PIPSC, 92% of Canadians support closing tax loopholes used primarily by the wealthy and making it harder for corporations to strategically book profits in tax havens.

"Tax laws need to be revised and tax professionals at the CRA need the resources to enforce them equitably. The new Liberal government promised to take this issue seriously, and the new Minister of Revenue should get clear marching orders in their forthcoming mandate letter," concluded Daviau.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents approximately 60,000 public service professionals across Canada, including nearly 12,000 auditors, forensic accountants, and other tax professionals at the CRA.

