TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Panasonic, an industry-leading manufacturer of air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality systems, today announced a collaboration with Minto Communities Ottawa for the 2022 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery in Arcadia, Kanata. The home will showcase innovative indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies and energy-efficient, smart home solutions, making it the first Panasonic "Breathe Well" home in eastern Ontario.

The Minto Dream Home is the grand prize of the annual lottery by the CHEO Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. The home includes several Panasonic products for healthy living, including Breathe Well, The Only Complete Air Quality Solution™, an end-to-end IAQ solution to provide healthy indoor air quality and improve overall wellbeing in the spaces where people live and work.

The Breathe Well solution includes:

Swidget's award-winning, modular smart controls for automating home ventilation, monitoring indoor air quality, and providing security options such as lighting control, motion sensors and power out lights.

Intelli-Balance ™ 200 Energy Recovery Ventilator which functions like the lungs of the home, exchanging indoor air with fresh, filtered outdoor air, and helping to retain relative humidity for optimal health.

200 Energy Recovery Ventilator which functions like the lungs of the home, exchanging indoor air with fresh, filtered outdoor air, and helping to retain relative humidity for optimal health. WhisperAir Repair™ spot air purifiers featuring Panasonic's patented nanoe™ X technology.

In addition, the home features Panasonic's EverVolt® solar panels and home energy storage system which provides the ability to capture sustainable energy and store it for use when you need it most.

"Overall well-being is essential to quality of life, and these additions to the Minto Dream Home will ensure one lucky family in Ontario has access to sustainable and healthy living," said Kevin Smith, General Manager of Life & Device Solutions Division and Visual Solutions, Panasonic Canada. "Panasonic strives to create healthy, energy-efficient and resilient homes and teaming with Minto allows us to showcase the power of these solutions to the public, and in service for a worthy cause."

"Building the Minto Dream Home since 2021 has been an opportunity for us to be innovative – from remarkable design to installing efficient features and using eco-friendly materials. Our collaboration with Panasonic allows us to include innovative technology that can improve the quality of life for those living in the 2022 Minto Dream Home, by providing healthier air and including a better energy storage and management system," said Justin Bouchard, Director of Estimating and Purchasing at Minto Communities - Canada. "Supporting CHEO in their efforts to create a healthier community and change the lives of thousands of children and their families who depend on them is ultimately the goal we've worked towards year-after-year."

The Minto Dream Home is currently open to the public to visit through December 16. Virtual tours of the home are also available and lottery tickets can be purchased on the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery site, www.dreamofalifetime.ca. Energy and sustainability consulting services for the Minto Dream Home are conducted by ClearSphere with third party verification under Better Than Code. ClearSphere consults with residential builders to consolidate features using an integrated checklist approach.

Based in Ottawa, the CHEO Foundation aims to further the physical, mental and social well-being of children and their families in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec by raising, managing and disbursing funds. All proceeds from the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery benefit the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

