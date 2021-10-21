Pan Pacific Toronto hotel workers unanimously ratify new agreement

Negotiations with hotel management were strained by months of delinquent payments to the hotel's employee health and welfare fund and pension plan. Unifor Local 112 previously succeeded in legal proceedings ordering the hotel to pay $200,000 in back payments and interest.

"To say that the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to hospitality workers is an understatement," said John Turner, Local 112 President. "The pandemic has clearly shown the importance of hotel workers having the protection of a union that holds employers accountable."

The agreement extends union members' recall rights, including pandemic-related recall rights until March 2023, indefinite recall rights for any renovation-related layoffs, and 78 weeks of recall rights for any other layoff. As well, members' job security language has been strengthened with a commitment not to convert the hotel premises to condominiums. The agreement also introduces a Racial Justice Advocate position to support Black, Indigenous and racialized workers.

The agreement's comprehensive economic improvements include wage increases, higher employer contributions to both health and pension benefits, nine months of family prescription drug coverage for laid off full-time workers, a $5 per day meal supplement, and the enhanced retirement allowance, the highest in the Toronto hotel sector, has been maintained. The employer also agreed to a repayment timetable for the remainder of the employer's delinquent payments to the employee health and welfare fund and pension plan.

Housekeeping workloads were also improved, including no loss of hours for the hotel's room attendants should the hotel opt for an unfair and dubious 'green choice' program in the future. Pan Pacific Room attendants clean no more than 14 rooms per day

"Thanks to the unity of our bargaining team and the solidarity of our membership we have secured an agreement that delivers on members' key priorities," said Andrea Henry, Local 112 Unit Chair at the Pan Pacific hotel. "Hotel workers have suffered enough in this pandemic, and I am proud that we have made a substantial difference for members."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange interviews via phone, FaceTime, Zoom or Skype please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, David Molenhuis at [email protected] or 416-575-7453 (cell).

Related Links

https://www.unifor.org/

