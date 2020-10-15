PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PamTen, Inc., a US certified Minority & Women Owned Business Enterprise with headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, and offices in New York, India, and Ontario, is an award-winning IT solutions and Staffing company. Awards include the prestigious New Jersey Business and Industry Award of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion, recognition from NJBiz newspaper as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey, highlight article in the premier edition of INNOVATE NJ, and Smart CEO's Future 50 Companies. With more than a decade of experience, PamTen now brings its transformation talent to Montreal and the growing Canada market to create new jobs in the region.

"We're very excited about this opportunity," says Chaya Pamula, President & CEO of PamTen. "Montréal is at the heart of the growing AI and Machine Learning technology development. With our growing focus in this arena, it is where we need to be."

PamTen has helped clients in small and large corporations by developing scalable, cost-effective solutions driven by our proven methodologies and extensive experience. PamTen leadership has vast experience in solving business problems in diverse industries. The company's strengths are based on extensive expertise in IT Strategy, Enterprise Solutions, Cybersecurity Solutions, AI and machine learning, Digital Marketing, Talent Pipeline Fulfillment, and Social Impact Solutions.

As a woman-owned minority enterprise, PamTen is also committed to transforming the face of technology through SheTek, its US non-profit. SheTek's mission is to develop a pipeline of qualified women to fill critical IT roles. SheTek trains, supports, and mentors women in the workforce or getting back into their careers, and college graduates through their career progress, and match them with organizations that need their IT expertise. "We're also looking forward to expanding this organization in Canada," Ms. Pamula said.

"In cooperation with Montréal International, we are pleased to have helped facilitate the arrival of Chaya Pamula and her team in Montréal," noted Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. "In addition to bringing their substantial experience in business support and problem-solving, their expansion into Québec is sure to help make our own AI ecosystem even more diversified and representative of the user community, both present and future."

"Montréal has become a must for companies that use artificial intelligence to develop their services and products. Pamten has certainly made a wise choice in setting up in the region to take advantage of all that the Montréal AI ecosystem has to offer," said Stéphane Paquet, CEO of Montréal International. "For several months now, Montréal International has been working closely with Investissement Québec International on this project. By coordinating our efforts, we are having a concrete impact on the economy of Greater Montréal and Québec with results like this one. "

PamTen has expanded its services to include technology-driven products. BizLigo is a community based platform that facilitates virtual networking and collaboration across a unified, expandable platform. This multi-platform ecosystem provides tools for growth for organizations such as government agencies, universities, non-profits, business organizations, clubs, associations, and more. Member management, event planning and reservations, member collaboration and information, are all possible on one convenient platform.

As the global pandemic continues to cause disruption, the PamTen team developed LMS, a learning platform that can be integrated with BizLigo to create a comprehensive virtual learning program with classes, learning plans, group discussions organized for easy management and delivery of an educational experience.

All of PamTen's services are focused on assisting customers to be on par or ahead with the cutting edge technology and to better align their technology investments to core business needs. The goal is to help clients better understand the applicability of emerging technologies to their business and make informed decisions about their technology investments.

About PamTen (www.pamten.com)

PamTen, Inc. is an award winning, certified Minority Women Owned Business Enterprise registered in NJ. Headquarters are in Princeton, NJ, with offices in Canada and India. PamTen was founded in 2007, and strives to be the most reliable technology services company to our customers by being a trusted partner, and the most aspiring workplace to our employees by providing a rewarding career, driven by our passion to improve the lives of destitute children. We are a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, see our website at www.pamten.com.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/quebec/en)

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from its CRIQ business unit. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

