PALISADES GOLDCORP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF EXCESS CASH INTO PHYSICAL BULLION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company"), a leading investment company in the junior resource sector, is pleased to announce a strategic decision to allocate a portion of its excess cash into physical gold, silver, and platinum bullion. This move underscores the Company's commitment to metals, with the aim of preserving purchasing power and enhancing long-term value for its stakeholders amid the evolving economic environment.

Highlights:

Figure 1. Silver Bullion’s “The Reserve” - 180,000 square feet of secured vaulting and work and event spaces located in Singapore. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.) Figure 2. “The Safe House” is located on the first floor of “The Reserve” and provides over 10,000 tons of secured vaulting capacity. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.)

With a robust financial position and a forward-thinking approach to portfolio management, Palisades is leveraging its excess cash to acquire tangible assets in a form that cannot be manipulated by external forces. The Company views physical bullion as a critical component of this strategy due to its unique attributes: it serves as a reliable store of value independent of financial systems, offers protection against inflation and currency devaluation, and provides a tangible asset that cannot be diluted and is less easily manipulated by central banks or market intermediaries. By investing in physical gold, silver, and platinum, Palisades is positioning itself to capitalize on the continued strength of these assets, ensuring long-term stability and diversification within its holdings.





Palisades is purchasing and storing its bullion with Singapore -based Silver Bullion Pte Ltd. (" Silver Bullion "), which owns and operates The Reserve (Figures 1 and 2), the world's highest capacity silver vault, providing segregated ownership of physical metals while minimizing storage, counterparty and jurisdictional risks in a manner that traditional financial institutions cannot. Silver Bullion was founded by Palisades director Gregor Gregersen and bullion is being offered to the Company at a preferential premium to spot prices.





-based Silver Bullion Pte Ltd. (" "), which owns and operates The Reserve (Figures 1 and 2), the world's highest capacity silver vault, providing segregated ownership of physical metals while minimizing storage, counterparty and jurisdictional risks in a manner that traditional financial institutions cannot. Silver Bullion was founded by Palisades director and bullion is being offered to the Company at a preferential premium to spot prices. Palisades made an initial purchase of approximately C$500,000 on February 28, 2025 , comprising 30% gold, 35% silver, and 35% platinum. The Company may decide to increase or decrease these holdings based on market pricing and liquidity requirements.

"We are confident that investing in physical bullion is a prudent and strategic use of our excess cash," stated Collin Kettell, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Palisades. "Holding physical gold, silver, and platinum ensures we have direct ownership of assets with intrinsic value, free from counterparty risk or digital vulnerabilities. This decision reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our focus on safeguarding shareholders' wealth while positioning the Company for future growth in an increasingly uncertain economic landscape."

The acquisition of physical bullion complements Palisades' existing portfolio and reinforces its prominence in the resource sector. By prioritizing assets that have historically retained value through economic cycles, the Company is bolstering its resilience against market volatility and reinforcing its role as a steward of enduring wealth. Palisades remains committed to exploring additional opportunities to maximize shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 21.63% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Collin Kettell"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the benefits of holding physical bullion and the increasing or decreasing of holdings of bullion are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Palisades, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in commodity prices and other risks related to holding physical metals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Palisades does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]