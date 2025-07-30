PALISADES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $8,251,800 LOAN WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") announces the closing of a loan (the "Note") for gross proceeds of C$8,251,800 (the "Loan"). The Company will issue the Note, in the principal amount of C$8,251,800. The Note will accrue interest at 15% per annum accruing annually from the date of the Note. The Note will be for a period of twelve months and will be secured by 7,850,000 New Found Gold Corp. shares.

The Note will be issued to a significant shareholder of the Company and no finder's fees are applicable.

Tungsten III LLC, a company controlled by a significant shareholder of the Company (the "Lender"), will by purchasing the Note. The participation by the Lender constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by the insider, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insider, exceeded 25% of Palisades' market capitalization. The Company expects that the closing of the Loan will occur within 21 days of this announcement and that it will not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before closing. The Company deems this circumstance reasonable in order to complete the Loan in an expeditious manner. The Loan has been unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors.

The security described herein has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a Canadian company incorporated in the province of British Columbia acting primarily a resource investment company and merchant bank focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company is focused on providing retail and institutional investors with exposure in the junior resource space. The Company primarily expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. At present, and after the acquisition of Palisades Investments Ltd (formerly Radio Fuels Energy Corp.) in February 2025, Palisades has a portfolio of equity investments, or securities convertible into equity investments, in over 125 junior resource issuers. Through subsidiaries, Palisades holds exploration properties in Nevada and a uranium exploration property in Canada. The Company owns 100% of Made in America Gold Corp., which ranks as the largest junior mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, as well as 100% of Radio Fuels Resources Corp., which owns the Eco Ridge Uranium Project in Elliot Lake, Ontario. The common shares of the Company are listed and posted for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PALI". Palisades' management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Loan, the terms of the Loan and Note, the use of proceeds of the Loan, the receipt of acceptance of the Loan from the TSX Venture Exchange, and the plans and business of Palisades are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Palisades, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to close the Loan on the terms announced or at all, the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Palisades does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information regarding Palisades, please contact: Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]