PALISADES ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE OF ITS 100%-OWNED NEVADA PORTFOLIO TO MADE IN AMERICA GOLD CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") announces that it has changed the name of its 100%-owned Nevada subsidiary from NV King Goldlands Inc. to Made in America Gold Corp ("Made in America Gold"). Made in America Gold is focused on its foothold as the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada with an advanced exploration project portfolio that includes Iron Point, Buffalo Valley, Lewis, Horse Mountain, Mill Creek, Hilltop South, Crescent Valley, Carico Lake, Kobeh Valley, and Pancake South. Made in America Gold Corp. ranks behind only Nevada Gold Mines LLC (Barrick/Newmont JV) and Kinross Gold Corp. in mineral tenure in Nevada.

Figure 1. Map of Nevada outlining the land holdings of Made in America Gold (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.) Figure 2. Made in America Gold is the 3rd largest mineral claim holder in Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont JV) and Kinross (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.)

Highlights:

Made in America Gold is the third largest landholder in Nevada with more than 10,000 mineral claim holdings along the Battle Mountain Trend, all in close proximity to operating and past-producing gold mines (Figures 1 & 2).

The mineral claim portfolio was established in 2015 at the bottom of the mining exploration cycle, allowing Made in America Gold to acquire significant and strategic land packages in one of Nevada's most prolific gold mining trends, primarily via staking. As a result, the Company avoids costly option payments, work commitments, and NSRs.

to acquire significant and strategic land packages in one of most prolific gold mining trends, primarily via staking. As a result, the Company avoids costly option payments, work commitments, and NSRs. Made in America Gold was established based on a prospect generator model, which multiplies its chances of success and offers several strategies to unlock the potential of each project area.

was established based on a prospect generator model, which multiplies its chances of success and offers several strategies to unlock the potential of each project area. In addition to the land holdings, Made in America Gold retains a 3.0% NSR royalty on the Atlanta Gold Mine Project 1 , which is held by Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V:NKG), and is focused on advancing a high-grade oxide discovery in Lincoln County, Nevada .

retains a 3.0% NSR royalty on the Atlanta Gold Mine Project , which is held by King Gold Corp. (TSX-V:NKG), and is focused on advancing a high-grade oxide discovery in . Made in America Gold is in the process of launching a new website and corporate presentation that are expected to be released shortly.

1 3.0% NSR royalty is net of existing royalties on the Atlanta Gold Mine Project.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 21.63% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

