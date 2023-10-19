PAIKKA Outdoor Apparel and Accessories Now Available Exclusively in Canada at Pet Valu

Pet Valu committed to providing devoted pet lovers with unique shopping experience

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today it is the exclusive provider of PAIKKA's fashion with function outdoor apparel and accessories in Canada. Packed with unique safety features and ergonomically designed to enable dogs to move comfortably, PAIKKA products are ideal for trend-conscious pet parents who want the very best for their pet.

"When devoted pet lovers visit our stores, they know they can find products that aren't available at other Canadian pet retailers," says Karen Rushton, Vice President of Merchandising at Pet Valu. "PAIKKA is renowned for its innovative designs and carefully crafted products that are made to very high standards. We are delighted to be able to offer PAIKKA apparel, harnesses, leashes and feeding bowls to Canadian pet parents who are looking for top-quality, long-lasting pet innovations."

Designed in Finland from the dog's perspective, PAIKKA products are known for their style and functionality. From weatherproof and reflective dog coats to ergonomic harnesses and accessories, PAIKKA prioritizes comfort and safety. Made using environmentally friendly and durable materials, PAIKKA products are designed for the toughest of weather.

"We are thrilled to offer our products through Pet Valu in Canada. Like Pet Valu, PAIKKA is a forward-thinking, pioneering brand that is committed to providing pets and pet parents with top quality, essential products that help strengthen their love for each other," says Tea Kainu, Chief Executive Officer of PAIKKA.

PAIKKA apparel and accessories are available exclusively in Canada in select Pet Valu stores and online at petvalu.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

