Pacteon Group appoints Greg Masingill as CEO

BREWERTON, N.Y., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pacteon Group ("Pacteon" or the "Company"), a global leader in end-of-line packaging automation solutions, appoints Greg Masingill as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). He succeeds Mike Odom, who will continue as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Greg Masingill, Pacteon CEO

Greg Masingill is a strategic, high energy, growth-oriented leader, with significant commercial and operating experience, and a background in executive coaching. Greg has been part of the Pacteon family since 2018, when he joined Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacteon, as an Executive Vice President and early investor in the Company. As Pacteon evolved, he transitioned to a board role at the Company. Prior to joining Schneider in 2018, Greg was the President of Seneca Corporation, where he grew the company to ~$300 million in revenue under his leadership. Seneca, an international designer and manufacturer of highly engineered computer hardware and software solutions, served multiple end markets in multiple geographies. During Greg's tenure, Seneca was sold to Arrow Electronics Company, a Fortune 500 company.

"The Pacteon Board thanks Mike Odom for his contribution to the Company and looks forward to him staying on as Strategic Advisor. For the next phase of Pacteon's development we are delighted to welcome Greg Masingill back to the Company. He is an experienced manager, strategic leader, and knows the Pacteon team well. We expect Greg to be a significant contributor to the Company's further growth," says Monty Yort, Chairman of the Pacteon Board.

"I am excited to assume the CEO role at Pacteon. The Company's commitment to innovation and growth, coupled with its passionate culture will continue to position it well for success. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build upon our strong foundation and lead us into a future of significant growth," said Greg Masingill.

For the next phase of the Company's development, Pacteon is strengthening its Executive Team with an experienced manager who will continue to drive the Company's growth and significantly reinforce its commercial and operating activities. Greg has always driven excellence through strategic leadership, forward thinking, and the ability to inspire. Pacteon is enthusiastic about its future under Greg's leadership.

About Pacteon Group

Pacteon Group's mission is to offer a responsive and committed single source solution to design, integrate, and service complete packaging solutions. Through the acquisition of businesses offering complimentary products and shared core values, Pacteon Group, currently Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, ESS Technologies, Phoenix Wrappers, and Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions is your one source for end-of-line packaging equipment solutions. Whether it is a cartoner, case packer, conveyor, palletizer, pick and place robot, or pallet stretch wrapper, our machines are backed with the Pacteon Group Promise: We Make It Right!

