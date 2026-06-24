PacifiCan now accepting applications to boost business growth in British Columbia

SURREY, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program is strengthening economic growth and supporting businesses across British Columbia by investing in organizations that help them innovate, improve productivity, and grow.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) announced that applications for the RIE program are now being accepted. The intake will close at 12:00pm (PT) on September 11th, 2026.

Teal graphic with text reading: “PacifiCan’s Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) Program: Open for Applications.” Government of Canada watermark in the footer. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The RIE program offers non-repayable contributions for not-for-profit organizations to help B.C.'s small- and medium-sized businesses scale and improve productivity. Through this intake, PacifiCan is seeking projects that strengthen B.C.'s innovation ecosystem by helping businesses to commercialize and grow, increase revenues and exports, and create high-quality jobs.

The RIE program intake will open twice a year, with a streamlined application process that provides greater transparency, predictability and timeliness for applicants.

Through investments like the ones made through the RIE program, the Government of Canada, through PacifiCan, is building a stronger, more competitive economy in B.C. and Canada. Please visit PacifiCan's website to learn more.

Quotes

"B.C. is home to some of the world's best innovators and entrepreneurs. Through the RIE program, PacifiCan invests in organizations that help businesses turn innovative ideas into economic opportunities, drive growth, create local jobs, and build a strong, resilient Canadian economy."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)

Quick facts

RIE is one of two streams under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. REGI promotes long-term economic development, focusing on investments that drive economic growth.

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SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]