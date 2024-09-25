Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine Becomes First Fertility Clinic in British Columbia to Receive Coveted International Laboratory Designation

DAP ISO 15189 accreditation is an international standard that recognizes medical laboratories for robust, reliable quality management systems

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM) announces today that it has been awarded a DAP ISO 15189 accreditation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) for its integrity, impartiality, and competence of its reliable laboratory quality management systems.

PCRM is the first and only fertility clinic in BC to receive this international designation. This recognition underscores PCRM's commitment to producing reliable test results and maintaining the highest standards of laboratory excellence. It's administered by the Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) in British Columbia, which is responsible for ensuring that all diagnostic facilities in the province meet provincial quality standards.

"Having a ISO 15189 certification provides patients and referring physicians the confidence of knowing that our laboratory provides the highest level of patient-centric care aimed at achieving optimal pregnancy outcomes for each of our patients," says Jason Au, Regional Lab Director at PCRM., "We are honored to receive the accreditation and be recognized for the tremendous efforts we put into ensuring that our laboratory services exceed quality and reliability standards."

PCRM is part of The Prelude Network (Prelude), a global network of fertility providers committed to exceptional care rooted in the latest reproductive science and technologies, including laboratory services. "We are so proud of the PCRM team for going above and beyond to ensure that patients receive the most optimal family building treatment," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "PCRM, like all clinics in our network, strive for excellence and their efforts are so deserving of this prestigious recognition."

PCRM's state-of-the-art laboratory performs some of the most complex reproductive services, including retrieve, fertilize, culture, analyze, monitor, freeze, and thaw cryostissue, including oocytes (eggs), sperm, and embryos.

About Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine

PCRM was founded in 2006 and has since grown to become one of the largest fertility clinics in Canada. A leading provider of best-in-class fertility care, PCRM has three main offices – Burnaby, Victoria and Edmonton – where it provides a full range of fertility treatments and uses the very latest in diagnostic equipment, ultrasound, and other medical technology. Its laboratories are world-class and fertility treatments are designed to help patients with a range of specific reproductive needs. Please contact us today to learn more.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine