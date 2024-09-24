British Columbia Nurse Awarded Prestigious Carole Rhéaume Award at the 2024 Canadian Fertility & Andrology Society Annual Meeting

Bethann Wright, Nurse and Support Group Facilitator at Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM) in British Columbia, receives national recognition for dedication to the patient experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), a leading provider of best-in-class fertility care in British Columbia, announces today that Bethann Wright, Nurse and Support Group Facilitator at PCRM, was recognized with the Carole Rhéaume Award at the 2024 Canadian Fertility & Andrology Society Annual Meeting.

The CFAS Carole Rhéaume Award is named after Carole Rhéaume, RN, who served as an exemplary fertility nurse, working tirelessly as a patient advocate and spearheading numerous initiatives to improve patient care and access to care. Rhéaume lost her life in a tragic accident in 2015, and this award seeks to acknowledge and commemorate her passion for and contribution to patients with infertility.

Wright's dedication to the patient experience includes founding PCRM's support group, which serves as a haven for patients to share their experiences in fertility care, receive emotional support, and find a sense of understanding and community. Today, that group meets every four to six weeks, providing a consistent and reliable space for fertility patients to connect. Each session is facilitated by a professional counselor with expertise in infertility, ensuring professional guidance and support.

Wright's extensive background in fertility nursing further highlights her qualifications for this award. With over two decades of experience across various reputable fertility centers, she brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her role at PCRM.

"Bethann Wright exemplifies the spirit of the Carole Rhéaume Award through her tireless efforts to enhance the patient experience at PCRM. Her leadership in creating and sustaining the support group has provided invaluable emotional support to women facing infertility, making their journeys easier and more positive," shares Jason Au, Regional Lab Director at PCRM. "Bethann's blend of professional expertise, compassionate care, and innovative thinking makes her a deserving candidate for this prestigious award."

PCRM is part of The Prelude Network, the largest network of fertility clinics and providers in North America. Each Prelude clinic is committed to the patient experience, providing emotional support throughout the fertility journey.

"We are so proud of Bethann Wright and the PCRM team for doing an incredible job of expanding access to patient support, which we know can have a direct effect on the patient experience and pregnancy outcomes," says TJ Farnsworth, CEO of Inception Fertility (the parent company to Prelude). "We congratulate Bethann and the PCRM team for this deserving recognition."

