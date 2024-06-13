PAC-MANIA HITS MARYLAND WITH THE LAUNCH OF AN ARCADE-INSPIRED SCRATCH-OFF GAME

WINNIPEG, MB, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery ("the Lottery") on the success of its PAC-MAN scratch-off game, which has outperformed the average $2 game launched in Maryland since 2021 by 25% (based on 10 weeks of sales). Designed by Pollard Banknote in collaboration with the Lottery, the ticket was launched on March 18, 2024, and features a top prize of $10,000.

Maryland Lottery's $2 PAC-MAN scratch-off game (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Adorned with classic colors and instantly recognizable imagery, the game's mini-maze playstyle promises an immersive experience reminiscent of the adored arcade game. Launched with the captivating tagline "Chomp your way to 10K!", the retro graphics and familiar gameplay appeal to a wide audience.

Capitalizing on the nostalgic charm of this '80s arcade icon, the Maryland Lottery supported the launch with an impressive marketing campaign to boost awareness. Most notably, the Lottery partnered with 15 top-rated Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore-Washington region to wrap their cars in a-maze-ing Maryland Lottery PAC-MAN advertisements. Other marketing collateral produced for the campaign included point-of-sale posters, billboards, digital and social media ads, and radio spots that encouraged potential players to "WAKA WAKA" their way to $10K. The Lottery also supported the game with a second-chance contest that awarded a pair of $2,500 cash prizes and a grand prize of a PAC-MAN home arcade machine.

"The response to our PAC-MAN scratch-off game has been fantastic," said Solomon Ramsey, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Maryland Lottery. "Lottery players love nostalgia, and the timeless appeal of PAC-MAN continues to resonate, which is helping us generate revenue for important state programs. We're looking forward to seeing more players enjoy the excitement of PAC-MAN."

"At Pollard Banknote, we strive to create innovative games that captivate and excite players, and PAC-MAN is a prime example of that," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We're proud to partner with the Maryland Lottery to offer this iconic game to players and are eager to share the success of PAC-MAN with more lotteries in the future."

Available as an instant and eInstant ticket exclusively from Pollard Banknote's Retro Arcade Collection, PAC-MAN is widely considered the most successful coin-operated game of all time, with an estimated 10 billion games played. In 2025, PAC-MAN will celebrate its 45th anniversary.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency's core mission is to generate revenue to support good causes in Maryland, including education, public health, public safety and the environment. Since its inception in 1973, the agency has contributed more than $18.6 billion in revenue to the State, and Lottery players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

