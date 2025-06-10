BLAINVILLE, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - P3F is proud to announce that one of its projects, developed in collaboration with Mila , Nolinor Aviation , CIRRUS Intelligence and the NRC , has been selected by Mila as the only project involving an SME to be showcased at the G7 Summit on Innovation. This artificial intelligence solution, designed to transform the management of aviation safety investigations, highlights Quebec's technological expertise on an international stage.

Mathieu Duchesne, Manager and Associate at P3F (CNW Group/P3F)

Working closely with Mila, Nolinor Aviation, and CIRRUS Intelligence, P3F provided the technical support needed to meet the rigorous demands of the aviation sector. P3F notably designed the architecture of this cutting-edge solution, structuring the automated processing of incident reports, integrating advanced AI modules developed by Mila, and ensuring a secure and high-performance framework for intelligent, fast event analysis.

"This project clearly demonstrates that AI can address real-world operational needs. Collaborating with Mila and a major player like Nolinor was a rewarding and stimulating experience. For P3F, it's a strong vote of confidence, and, above all, a stepping stone toward future projects." – Mathieu Duchesne, Manager and Partner, P3F

Thanks to this new tool, safety teams can significantly reduce the time spent on investigations. Several complex tasks, such as report structuring, barrier analysis, and reviewing technical documentation, will now be automated, allowing more time for interpretation and decision-making.

"The goal is for the process to be interactive—it's not designed for the language model to complete everything in one go. It's meant to allow back-and-forth exchanges, real interaction. In the end, the human remains responsible for the report." – Hadrien Bertrand, Senior Applied Research Scientist, Mila

The solution has already demonstrated its impact, reducing some analyses from 40 hours to approximately 5 hours of human involvement—a reduction of 80%. The next step is to begin commercialization across the aviation industry.

This project marks P3F's first venture into artificial intelligence, and the company is already working on other ambitious initiatives. To learn more or to discuss a custom project, visit p3f.ca/en/ .

About P3F

P3F is a Quebec-based agency located in Blainville, specializing in custom digital solutions.

