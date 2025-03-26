P2P GROUP LTD. INVESTOR WEBINAR AND DEMO & CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: PPB), is pleased to announce today an investor webinar series and that pursuant to its news releases dated February 25, 2025, March 6, 2025, and March 7, 2025, it closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Financing").

Investor Webinar and Product Demonstration:

Unlocking the Future of Spatial Intelligence with Inturai:

Join us for an exclusive live webinar where P2P Group Ltd unveils Inturai, the next-generation AI-powered spatial intelligence platform built to transform industries from aged care to defense operations. This is your opportunity to gain first-hand insights into groundbreaking advancements in AI, IoT, and machine learning—technology that sees beyond walls and delivers actionable intelligence without intrusive hardware.

What You'll Learn:

Insights from Ed Clarke (CEO, P2P Group) on how Inturai is transforming the future of security, healthcare, and military applications

(CEO, P2P Group) on how Inturai is transforming the future of security, healthcare, and military applications How Inturai leverages Wi-Fi and radio signals to enable real-time sensing and monitoring

Live technology demonstration showcasing heart rate, breathing, and motion tracking—without wearables

Strategic roadmap for Inturai's commercial deployment and investor opportunities

Whether you are an investor, industry leader, or technology enthusiast, this session will provide valuable insights into how Inturai's scalable, AI-driven solutions are unlocking new market frontiers.

Click Here

CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Company issued 753,846 units ("Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.13 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$97,999.98. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Share") and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the warrant holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.18 if exercised within 12 months and $0.25 if exercised after 12 months of issuance and before the 24 month expiry period, subject to acceleration. In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Exchange is greater than $0.25 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the Warrant exercise period, requiring holders to act within 10 business days.

The Company paid finders fees, in cash, in the amount of $1,560.

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day that will expire on July 26, 2025.

The Company has allocated the net proceeds of the Financing for general working capital and administration purposes.

In addition, further to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2024, the Company has agreed to extend the term of the Consultant Agreement previously entered into with Whead Pty Ltd. (CJ Holdings A/C), in which Whead agrees to continue to provide professional services in relation to designing and positioning the Inturai product for the mining services sector by a further 12 months. The Company is compensating Whead by issuing 750,000 warrants which have an expiry period of one year and exercise into common shares of the Company at $0.13.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: (604) 339-0339