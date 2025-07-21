Owen Sound Emancipation Festival celebrates 163 years

OWEN SOUND, ON, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - This August, Owen Sound will proudly recognize the 163rd anniversary of the Emancipation Festival, the longest continuously running emancipation celebration in North America and the northernmost terminus of the Underground Railroad. It is also the fifth Emancipation Day celebration since Motion-36 was unanimously passed in the House of Commons to recognize this significant day across Canada.

"On behalf of the City of Owen Sound, we welcome home ancestors, families, and friends to celebrate Black history, culture and community. I hope many citizens attend the Emancipation Festival and take part in this powerful tradition," said Mayor Ian Boddy.

August 1 - Speaker's Corner, Grey Roots Museum & Archives, 6-10 pm: Keynote speakers Carolynn and Sylvia Wilson, co-owners, Sheffield Park Black History Museum; honouring ancestors' presentation; dance performance; crier recognition; music by Bobby Dean Blackburn; appetizers and refreshments available. $25 admission .

August 2 - Emancipation Festival & Picnic, Harrison Park, 9:30 am - 9 pm.: breakfast for sale; welcome Freedom Walkers, M`Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre Drummers, Black History Cairn storytelling; feature performers Joel Morelli, Kaiya Cade Smith Blackburn and Bobby Dean Blackburn; information booths, food and merchandise vendors, DJ and karaoke; donations appreciated.

August 3 - Gospel Sunday, British Methodist Episcopal Church of Owen Sound, noon - 3 p.m.: Rev. Cosmos Dzuda welcome; Bobby Dean Blackburn; David Sereda and Trinity Church choirs; refreshments; $10 suggested donation.

"We are excited about this festival, particularly to experience Gospel Sunday at the BME Church of Owen Sound. After tireless community advocacy, we are returning to our roots where gospel was housed years past," shared chair Linda Johnson about festival changes.

The board is thankful for the generosity from funders, sponsors, partners and volunteers, notably the Government of Canada, Bruce Power, Timmins Martelle Heritage Consultants, Ontario Power Generation, Mix 106.5 and 560 CFOS, Caribbean Vibrations, Grey County, City of Owen Sound and Grey Roots Museum & Archives.

Since 1862, descendants of freedom seekers, allies, and community members have gathered in Owen Sound's Harrison Park, Grey Roots Museum & Archives and the BME Church over the civic holiday weekend to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate emancipation. The Festival, originally known as the Emancipation Day Picnic, remains a vibrant tradition commemorating the British Commonwealth Emancipation Act of August 1, 1834. The Festival's work ensures that the stories of resilience and liberation are kept alive and passed down to future generations.

