Celebrate 162 years of North America`s longest running Emancipation Day picnic in Owen Sound

OWEN SOUND, ON, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The 162nd Emancipation Festival in Owen Sound is the most northern terminus of the Underground Railroad and the longest continuous running emancipation event in North America. It's also the fourth Emancipation Day celebration since Bill M-36 unanimously passed in the House of Commons to recognize this significant day across Canada.

"I congratulate and thank the organizers of the Emancipation Festival for their part in keeping this amazing tradition going strong," said Mayor Ian Boddy. "Their contributions to preserving our region's Black history and heritage are invaluable."

August 2 – Speaker's Corner, Grey Roots Museum & Archives, 6–9 pm: Welcome remarks by Dr. Cyrus Sundar Singh and "Following the Notes" presentation; artists' renditions of Mary "Granny" Taylor; storytelling; and The Rise Dance Group performance. Evening entertainment by Brooke Blackburn; $25 admission.

August 3 – Emancipation Festival & Picnic, Harrison Park, 9 am–6 pm: Crier of the Emancipation`s ceremony; welcome remarks by dignitaries; 20th anniversary Black History Cairn talk; community photo; entertainment by Kaiya Cade Smith Blackburn, Joel Morelli and the Blackburn Brothers; displays, food, and more; event is free and donations appreciated.

August 4 – Gospel Sunday, Moreston Heritage Village (outdoor stage), noon–3 pm: Blessings and remarks; entertainment by David Sereda and Community Choir, and Liberty Silver; suggested $10 donation is appreciated.

Linda Johnson, Emancipation Festival chair added, `"I`m honoured to be a part of this not-for-profit organization and broader communities that care about preserving a 162-year legacy honouring Black ancestors and strengthening the ties that bind us together in heritage, emancipation, history and social justice. We appreciate the generous support from funders, sponsors, partners, donors and volunteers, particularly the Government of Canada, Bruce Power Generation, Escape to Grey Bruce, Mix 106.5 and 560 CFOS, Grey Roots Museum & Archives, Grey County and the City of Owen Sound."

The Emancipation Festival, originally called the Emancipation Day Picnic, commemorates the British Commonwealth Emancipation Act of August 1, 1834. Since 1862, descendants of those who escaped slavery and found freedom and peace in Canada, gather in Owen Sound's beautiful Harrison Park and other places such as the Grey Roots Museum and Archives over the Civic holiday weekend. This is a time for fellowship and reflection with family and community, to share memories, and to keep the picnic and other traditions alive for future generations.

