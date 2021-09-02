Ovintiv to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Brendan McCracken, Ovintiv President & CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Friday, September 10th, starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. The presentation will last approximately 30 minutes.

The live webcast, an accompanying slide presentation and a replay will be available on Ovintiv's website under Presentations and Events.