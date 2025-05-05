Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 20, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025.

Election of Directors

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:



Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote Peter A. Dea 194,971,146 95.40 % 9,397,427 4.59 % 167,844 14,704,463 Sippy Chhina 203,825,808 99.78 % 430,847 0.21 % 279,762 14,704,463 Meg A. Gentle 201,529,881 98.60 % 2,842,045 1.39 % 164,491 14,704,463 Ralph Izzo 199,668,414 97.73 % 4,621,495 2.26 % 246,508 14,704,463 Terri G. King 203,977,847 99.81 % 386,536 0.18 % 172,034 14,704,463 Howard J. Mayson 202,468,078 99.07 % 1,900,432 0.92 % 167,907 14,704,463 Brendan M. McCracken 203,580,135 99.61 % 791,758 0.38 % 164,524 14,704,463 Steven W. Nance 200,819,477 98.26 % 3,550,918 1.73 % 166,022 14,704,463 George L. Pita 202,507,364 99.09 % 1,858,035 0.90 % 171,018 14,704,463 Thomas G. Ricks 194,538,704 95.19 % 9,829,909 4.80 % 167,804 14,704,463 Brian G. Shaw 200,180,720 97.95 % 4,186,345 2.04 % 169,352 14,704,463

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 191,966,561 93.96 % 12,334,085 6.03 % 235,771 14,704,463

Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan

The results of the vote on the Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 198,139,344 96.98 % 6,157,898 3.01 % 239,175 14,704,463

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 210,840,461 96.24 % 8,214,984 3.75 % 185,435 0

