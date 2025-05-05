Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc.

May 05, 2025, 12:30 ET

DENVER, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 20, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025.

Election of Directors

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)
Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

194,971,146

95.40 %

9,397,427

4.59 %

167,844

14,704,463

Sippy Chhina

203,825,808

99.78 %

430,847

0.21 %

279,762

14,704,463

Meg A. Gentle

201,529,881

98.60 %

2,842,045

1.39 %

164,491

14,704,463

Ralph Izzo

199,668,414

97.73 %

4,621,495

2.26 %

246,508

14,704,463

Terri G. King

203,977,847

99.81 %

386,536

0.18 %

172,034

14,704,463

Howard J. Mayson

202,468,078

99.07 %

1,900,432

0.92 %

167,907

14,704,463

Brendan M. McCracken

203,580,135

99.61 %

791,758

0.38 %

164,524

14,704,463

Steven W. Nance

200,819,477

98.26 %

3,550,918

1.73 %

166,022

14,704,463

George L. Pita

202,507,364

99.09 %

1,858,035

0.90 %

171,018

14,704,463

Thomas G. Ricks

194,538,704

95.19 %

9,829,909

4.80 %

167,804

14,704,463

Brian G. Shaw

200,180,720

97.95 %

4,186,345

2.04 %

169,352

14,704,463

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

191,966,561

93.96 %

12,334,085

6.03 %

235,771

14,704,463

Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan

The results of the vote on the Third Amendment to the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

198,139,344

96.98 %

6,157,898

3.01 %

239,175

14,704,463

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

210,840,461

96.24 %

8,214,984

3.75 %

185,435

0

