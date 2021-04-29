Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Peter A. Dea 124,840,095 82.41% 26,650,131 17.59% Meg A. Gentle 151,565,268 99.41% 899,878 0.59% Howard J. Mayson 131,218,947 86.04% 21,282,697 13.96% Lee A. McIntire 129,230,647 84.74% 23,265,857 15.26% Katherine L. Minyard 151,508,527 99.36% 981,328 0.64% Steven W. Nance 132,089,940 86.62% 20,408,379 13.38% Suzanne P. Nimocks 147,477,878 96.71% 5,023,606 3.29% Thomas G. Ricks 127,657,137 83.71% 24,843,191 16.29% Brian G. Shaw 151,601,939 99.41% 898,025 0.59% Douglas J. Suttles 151,395,423 99.25% 1,142,710 0.75% Bruce G. Waterman 150,306,874 98.56% 2,192,207 1.44%

2. Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 116,378,475 76.34% 36,075,631 23.66%

3. Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 169,050,488 97.49% 4,353,795 2.51%

