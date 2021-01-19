OverIT launches the new release of its SPACE1 product, which combines Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and remote collaboration, to further assist frontline workers

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- By suggesting "best-fit" solutions and leveraging new AI algorithms, the last product release of SPACE1 developed by OverIT, a leading vendor in Field Service Management and Augmented Reality industries, can now boost on-field operations, taking technicians efficiency and safety to a whole new level.

The innovative collaboration product is now capable of learning from the experience and behavior of users who have previously performed tasks in similar operative contexts, suggesting "Just-in-time Knowledge", recognizing and extracting any assets' information through Computer Vision and, finally, enabling automatic debriefing of Work Orders. Thanks to voice dictation features,

automatic data capturing and real-time integration with IoT-connected devices, sensors or diagnostic systems. All these features are best suited for technicians performing risk-sensitive and complex jobs, either outdoor and indoor, with the need to operate hands-free.

Further capabilities allow exploiting any consumer device to perform real-time virtual remote interventions to support either B2B or B2C end customers requesting quotations or troubleshooting, without the need to send a technician directly on site. It also allows for a renewed virtual training environment, where users to gain a complete understanding of operational and maintenance procedures before starting any activities, even in multiplayer mode.

"This is a further step forward in our Field Service Management vision" says Marco Zanuttini, Chairman and CEO at OverIT, "as we continue to anticipate market needs with a full set of features impacting safety, work quality and business efficiency. The innovative capabilities introduced by AR and AI support operations and automate debriefing, ensuring customer service, business continuity, cost optimization, as well as the proper knowledge sharing among technicians."

Backed by US Capital with development Headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Chicago and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management.

With more than 500 professionals, OverIT supports over 300 customers and more than 150,000 Field Service Users. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries, providing international customers with process knowledge, innovative functionalities, and cutting-edge technologies with the aim of transforming their operations and businesses.

