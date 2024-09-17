OverIT appoints Henry Middleton as new Chief Financial Officer

MILAN, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- OverIT, a leading provider of Field Service Management software, announces the appointment of Henry Middleton as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Middleton will report to the CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo, and will play an integral role in shaping OverIT's investments and business strategies to expand its global reach and further enhance its financial performance.

Henry brings a strong pedigree to OverIT with a 20+ years of B2B software experience. He joins OverIT from Vision-Box where in is role of Finance Director and CFO, played a fundamental role in driving the company's transformation and successfully led its shift to a subscription-based business model. Prior to Vision-Box, Middleton's positions included Group Financial Controller at eFront and Omnifone, and CFO at ROXi.

In the course of the last three years, the former CFO Cattarossi has led the spin-off of the company, structured the financial operations, automated most of the processes and shifted the business model to Software as a Service. He will stay for a period to ensure a seamless transition and knowledge transfer, after which he will pursue a new exciting chapter of his career.

Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman of OverIT, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Nicola for his work. Over the last three years OverIT has experienced phenomenal transformation and as we continue our growth and trajectory, I am extremely excited to welcome Henry to our team as CFO. His proven track record in the B2B software space will provide the financial leadership that will help us accelerate our global expansion towards our goals."

"I am excited to have joined OverIT, especially at such an important time of growth," Henry Middleton added. "I am committed to continue building on the outstanding foundation that has been established and I am confident that my experience and leadership will help elevate further the financial team's contribution to OverIT's SaaS transformation project."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

