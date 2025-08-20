OverActive Q2 2025 Results: Revenue up 26%, Operating Expenses Down 14%; Launch of ActiveVoices Opens New AI Based SaaS Growth Platform

2Q Growth led by Events and Agencies; disciplined cost control positions Company for margin expansion and profitability in H2 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports, digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, released its results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results Summary for Q2 2025

$CAD (000's) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Variance (%) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Variance (%)



Revenue $8,360 $6,616 26 % $13,364 $10,275 30 %

Gross Profit $4,036 $4,079 -1 % $6,680 $6,889 -3 %

Gross Margin 48 % 62 % -14 % 50 % 67 % -17 %

Operating Expenses $5,172 $6,028 -14 % $10,092 $11,421 -12 %

Adjusted EBITDAi ($1,016) ($1,230) 17 % ($3,285) ($3,052) -8 %

Comprehensive (Loss) Income ($1,493) $6,429 -123 % ($3,489) $1,951 -279 %

Cash & Equivalents $5,068 $9,193 -45 % $5,068 $9,193 -45 %



(i) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release.

"Q2 was about delivery and discipline," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer of OverActive Media. "We executed two of the most successful events in our history – "LEC on the Road" in Madrid and the "Call of Duty League Championship Weekend" in Canada – while scaling our influencer business. These results demonstrate our ability to create demand, deliver premium fan experiences, and convert them into revenue across regions. We also maintained tight cost controls, bringing operating expenses down 14% even as we invested in rosters and production capacity. The quarter's margin profile reflects a deliberate mix shift toward events and agency work; we expect that to rebalance in the second half as higher-margin league-share and digital merchandise come through. With a cash position of $5.1 million and positive working capital, we're set up to expand margins and keep moving toward our profitability objectives."

Mr. Adamou continued, "Earlier this month we launched ActiveVoices, a partner-provided proprietary AI-powered platform delivering real-time translation, dubbing, and multi-platform publishing in over a dozen languages. This is a scalable SaaS product that builds on our existing content, creator network, and production infrastructure. We believe ActiveVoices can capture a meaningful share of the global creator economy, and it is a natural extension of our mission to connect audiences worldwide."

Mr. Adamou concluded, "With contracted high-margin revenue streams set to ramp in the second half, we remain on track toward our profitability objectives in 2025."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $8.36 million , up 26% from $6.62 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by strong growth in Business Operations, led by Events and Agencies, which more than offset lower League revenues due to payment timing and the absence of prior-year esports events.

, up 26% from in the prior-year quarter, driven by strong growth in Business Operations, led by Events and Agencies, which more than offset lower League revenues due to payment timing and the absence of prior-year esports events. Gross profit was $4.0 million , producing a 48% gross margin, versus $4.1 million and a 62% gross margin in the prior-year quarter. The decline in margin reflects a change in revenue composition, with a larger share coming from Events and Agencies, which carry lower margins than League-share and digital merchandise. The prior year also included high-margin esports MTX revenue, which did not reoccur this quarter. League-share and digital merchandise revenues, the Company's highest-margin contributors, were minimal in the quarter and are expected to increase in the second half of the year.

, producing a 48% gross margin, versus and a 62% gross margin in the prior-year quarter. The decline in margin reflects a change in revenue composition, with a larger share coming from Events and Agencies, which carry lower margins than League-share and digital merchandise. The prior year also included high-margin esports MTX revenue, which did not reoccur this quarter. League-share and digital merchandise revenues, the Company's highest-margin contributors, were minimal in the quarter and are expected to increase in the second half of the year. Operating expenses decreased 14% to $5.17 million , compared to $6.03 million in Q2 2024 reflecting lower restructuring and business development costs year over year, partially offset by higher roster and team payroll costs.

, compared to in Q2 2024 reflecting lower restructuring and business development costs year over year, partially offset by higher roster and team payroll costs. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.02 million , compared to a loss of $1.23 million in Q2 2024. The slight year-over-year variance reflects lower add-backs this year, particularly fewer restructuring and business development items, partly offset by stronger Events and Agency revenues and lower operating costs. Q2 results were consistent with expectations for the seasonal timing of revenues, with the Company's highest-margin revenue streams weighted to the second half of the year. OverActive remains focused on its path to profitability in 2025.

, compared to a loss of in Q2 2024. The slight year-over-year variance reflects lower add-backs this year, particularly fewer restructuring and business development items, partly offset by stronger Events and Agency revenues and lower operating costs. Q2 results were consistent with expectations for the seasonal timing of revenues, with the Company's highest-margin revenue streams weighted to the second half of the year. OverActive remains focused on its path to profitability in 2025. Comprehensive loss was $1.49 million , compared to comprehensive income of $6.43 million in Q2 2024. The prior-year quarter benefited from a non-recurring $9.8 million gain related to the decrease in the net present value of franchise obligations, which did not repeat in 2025. The current quarter included a $1.47 million foreign-currency translation gain on Euro-denominated assets.

, compared to comprehensive income of in Q2 2024. The prior-year quarter benefited from a non-recurring gain related to the decrease in the net present value of franchise obligations, which did not repeat in 2025. The current quarter included a foreign-currency translation gain on Euro-denominated assets. Net working capital was $1.87 million as of June 30, 2025 . Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.07 million , reflecting normal first-half timing and planned uses of cash as the Company executed major events and commercial programs. Construction-in-progress for the planned Toronto venue remained unchanged at $2.15 million .

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first half of 2025 totaled $13.36 million , an increase of 30% compared to $10.28 million in the first half of 2024. The growth was driven by a $5.03 million increase in Business Operations, led by expanded agency contracts, higher event revenues and sponsorship activations and the acquisition of KOI and Riders on March 1, 2024 . This was partially offset by a $1.94 million decline in Team Operations, reflecting lower League revenues due partially to timing differences and the absence of prior-year Esports World Cup events.

, an increase of 30% compared to in the first half of 2024. The growth was driven by a increase in Business Operations, led by expanded agency contracts, higher event revenues and sponsorship activations and the acquisition of KOI and Riders on . This was partially offset by a decline in Team Operations, reflecting lower League revenues due partially to timing differences and the absence of prior-year Esports World Cup events. Gross profit for the first half of 2025 was $6.68 million , producing a 50% gross margin, compared to $6.89 million and a 67% gross margin in the first half of 2024. The decline in margin reflects a higher proportion of event and agency revenue, which carry lower margins, and the absence of prior-year high-margin esports sticker revenue. League-share and digital merchandise revenues, the Company's highest-margin contributors, were minimal in the first half and are expected to increase in the second half of the year.

, producing a 50% gross margin, compared to and a 67% gross margin in the first half of 2024. The decline in margin reflects a higher proportion of event and agency revenue, which carry lower margins, and the absence of prior-year high-margin esports sticker revenue. League-share and digital merchandise revenues, the Company's highest-margin contributors, were minimal in the first half and are expected to increase in the second half of the year. Operating expenses for the first half of 2025 were $10.09 million , down 12% from $11.42 million in the same period last year. The decrease was driven by disciplined SG&A controls and the elimination of prior-year restructuring costs, partially offset by targeted investments in team rosters and EU staffing.

, down 12% from in the same period last year. The decrease was driven by disciplined SG&A controls and the elimination of prior-year restructuring costs, partially offset by targeted investments in team rosters and EU staffing. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was a loss of $3.29 million , compared to a loss of $3.05 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting a higher loss year over year. The year-to-date change was driven primarily by increased corporate payroll to support expanding operations and an unfavourable mix with lower contributions from high-margin league-share and digital merchandise. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to improve in the second half of the year as higher-margin revenue streams ramp up.

, compared to a loss of in the first half of 2024, reflecting a higher loss year over year. The year-to-date change was driven primarily by increased corporate payroll to support expanding operations and an unfavourable mix with lower contributions from high-margin league-share and digital merchandise. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to improve in the second half of the year as higher-margin revenue streams ramp up. Comprehensive loss for the first half of 2025 was $3.49 million , compared to comprehensive income of $1.95 million in the same period last year. The prior-year period benefited from a non-recurring $9.8 million gain related to the decrease in the net present value of franchise obligations, which did not repeat in 2025. The current year-to-date results included a $3.15 million foreign-currency translation gain on foreign denominated assets.

OverActive Media – Major Accomplishments

Q2 2025

Record LEC "On the Road" Weekend in Madrid

OverActive and Movistar KOI hosted the inaugural LEC Roadtrip at Madrid Arena (Apr 26–27), welcoming over 18,000 attendees across two days and reaching 348,000 peak concurrent viewers.

Movistar KOI Captures LEC Spring Championship and Sets 2025 Viewership Record

Movistar KOI secured the 2025 LEC Spring Split title in front of a sold-out Madrid Arena crowd, earning the #1 seed for MSI Vancouver and qualification for the Esports World Cup. The championship match drew over 490,000 peak concurrent viewers, the highest of the 2025 Spring Split, underscoring the team's global fan engagement and the brand's competitive dominance.

Launch of Fénix Club Loyalty Program

OverActive Media introduced Fénix Club, a premium subscription-based loyalty program designed to reward fans with exclusive content, experiences and merchandise. The launch marks a major step in the Company's direct-to-consumer strategy, creating a recurring revenue stream while deepening engagement across its global fan base.

CDL Championship Weekend Hosted in Canada (Jun 26–29)

Toronto Ultra and OverActive hosted the Call of Duty League® Championship Weekend at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the first time the CDL's season finale was held outside the U.S., attracting 11,000 fans and peaking at 353,000 online viewers.

Toronto Ultra x Little Caesars Canada at CDL Champs

Toronto Ultra partnered with Little Caesars Canada as the Official Pizza QSR of Call of Duty Championship Weekend.

Monster Energy Partnership Renewal

OverActive Media renewed its partnership with Monster Energy through the end of FY 2026, ensuring the brand's continued position as a global Tier-1 sponsor across the Company's teams, live events and content portfolio.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

Launch of ActiveVoices and KOI Voices Pilot Program

OverActive Media launched ActiveVoices, its AI-powered real-time language localization platform, providing translation, dubbing and multi-platform publishing for creators and brands, marking the Company's expansion into SaaS-based recurring revenue opportunities. As part of the launch, the Company plans to roll out the KOI Voices pilot program, integrating ActiveVoices technology into Movistar KOI content to connect with global audiences across multiple languages. More information is available at joinActiveVoices.com.

Showcase at China Esports Conference

The Company took the global stage at the prestigious China Esports Conference in Shanghai, presenting its vision for the future of esports, digital media and AI-powered content creation. The Company introduced ActiveVoices to one of the largest gaming markets in the world, engaging directly with industry leaders, publishers and potential partners across Asia.

Esports World Cup – 3rd Place Finish

Toronto Ultra (competing as Movistar KOI) finished 3rd at the Esports World Cup, earning US$200,000.

Conference Call Details

The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the call, register at https://emportal.ink/4mAfpoC or dial 1-888-699-1199 (North America) or 416-945-7677 (International).

A replay will be available until August 28, 2025, at 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 using entry code 37774#.

A webcast will also be available at https://app.webinar.net/EYb6kzG7dAO and archived for three months.

The following tables presents a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:





Three months ended June 30



2025 2024



$ $ Net loss for the period

(2,966) 6,424 Income tax (recovery) expense

251 (559) Depreciation

563 630 Amortization

340 426 Decrease in NPV of franchise obligation

- (9,838) Finance income

(11) (54) Finance costs

58 331 Foreign exchange loss

242 537 Share-based compensation (recovery)

381 170 Restructuring and development and other costs

126 703 Adjusted EBITDA

(1,016) (1,230)









