OverActive Media Provides Update on ActiveVoices AI-Powered Global Content Distribution Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN: A3CSPU) (FSE: 0RB), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today provided an update on ActiveVoices, its proprietary AI-powered global content distribution platform.

Introduced in August 2025, ActiveVoices has advanced rapidly toward commercialization and has the potential to emerge as a major long-term growth engine for the Company. Built on OverActive's global esports foundation, the platform leverages its community of fans, creators, and influencers to create scalable, technology-driven media opportunities that deliver high-margin, recurring digital revenue.

A Platform with Commercial Momentum

ActiveVoices enables creators and media owners to reach global audiences in their authentic voice. The system uses AI voice replication and natural-language translation to recreate a creator's own voice, tone, and emotion across multiple languages, keeping the personality and identity that define their brand.

Built on ethical AI principles, the platform ensures creators retain full ownership of their voice, likeness, and intellectual property. This approach protects creators' rights while unlocking new global audiences and monetization potential.

"Language is no longer a limitation," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer of OverActive Media. "ActiveVoices lets creators speak every language in their own voice and on their own terms. It gives them control of their identity while expanding their audience and revenue potential worldwide."

A Market Advantage Built on Reach

OverActive's reach and reputation provide a strong foundation for adoption. With an audience of more than 100 million fans across its global ecosystem, including Movistar KOI, Toronto KOI, and an extensive creator network through 2.10 Agency and Mira Studios, OverActive is uniquely positioned to introduce ActiveVoices to the world's top streamers, teams, and media partners.

"OverActive has access to some of the most advanced AI and media technology in the world, but technology alone doesn't guarantee success," continued Mr. Adamou. "Our strength lies in distribution. We already have the audience, the partnerships, and the channels to bring ActiveVoices to market at scale."

Partnership Model and Monetization Strategy

ActiveVoices is designed for growth through collaboration. OverActive works directly with creators, agencies, and media organizations to scale distribution and monetization.

Revenue comes through a shared model that aligns incentives across the ecosystem. Creators develop new and incremental income from expanded audiences and brand activations, while OverActive benefits from subscriptions, performance-based fees, and revenue sharing tied to audience growth.

"ActiveVoices is about reach, relationships, and speed to market," Adamou added. "This is about getting a premium product designed for the world's top streamers, influencers, broadcasters designed for their media and content portfolios."

Each localized version of content becomes a new monetizable product, creating long-tail earnings without additional production costs. This structure generates recurring, high-margin revenue for both creators and the Company.

Integration and Commercial Rollout

Since launch, OverActive has completed pilot integrations with select creators and agencies in North America and Europe. These programs validated the technology, streamlined workflows, and confirmed strong engagement in new markets.

ActiveVoices is entering early commercialization, converting pilot users into paying customers and expanding through partnerships with leading creators, agencies, and brands. Initial revenue is expected in late 2025, accelerating through 2026 as partnerships scale. The platform adds recurring, high-margin digital revenue to OverActive's global ecosystem and is set to play a central role in driving growth, expanding reach, and strengthening the Company's position in next-generation digital entertainment.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: www.overactivemedia.com

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

