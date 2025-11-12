OverActive Media to Hold Investor Webinar on November 19, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that the Company will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 1:00PM ET (GMT -5) / 10:00AM PT.

The webinar will feature CEO and Co-Founder Adam Adamou, who will provide an update on the Company's operational performance, recent strategic developments, and key growth initiatives heading into 2026. The presentation will also include an update on ActiveVoices, OverActive's proprietary AI-driven localization platform that enables creators and brands to expand, engage, and monetize their global audiences.

To register for the investor webinar, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NNd7D3lDTWukz45-2arpWA

The Company will conduct a question and answer session following the presentation. Investors who wish to submit questions in advance may do so by emailing [email protected].

For more information visit: www.overactivemedia.com

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

For further information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416)995-8651, [email protected]