OverActive Media Draws Leading Founders, Creators, and VCs as ActiveVoices Gains Traction in Global Content Market

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN: A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the successful completion of The Modern Startup GTM Playbook: Dragonfruit Ventures x ActiveVoices, an invite-only panel and mixer held last Thursday at the Company's Toronto headquarters. The event brought together more than 80 startup founders, creators, venture investors, and agencies, underscoring the rapidly accelerating momentum behind ActiveVoices, OverActive's AI-powered creator localization and distribution platform.

The evening explored how modern distribution strategies are shifting toward personal brands, creator ecosystems, and scalable content amplification, areas where ActiveVoices is emerging as a critical infrastructure layer for both creators and emerging companies.

Significant Industry Engagement Signals Strategic Momentum

Attendance for the event exceeded expectations, with founders, creators, and agencies engaging directly with ActiveVoices' team and experiencing hands-on content production inside OverActive's in-house content studio and podcast booth.

"The turnout and the conversations happening in the room confirm what we've been hearing across the market - creators and founders are actively looking for new growth levers and smarter distribution strategies," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "ActiveVoices unlocks global audience expansion and incremental monetization with virtually no additional production cost. The platform is scaling quickly, and events like this highlight just how strong the demand is."

ActiveVoices: A High-Margin, Scalable Distribution Engine

ActiveVoices is emerging as a foundational layer in the modern creator and startup ecosystem. The platform enables creators and brands to translate and localize content into multiple languages instantly, expanding audience reach and unlocking new monetization opportunities.

Key strategic advantages:

Global Expansion at Near-Zero Marginal Cost: Multilingual content dramatically increases impressions, sponsorship potential, and brand reach.

High-Margin Digital Revenue: ActiveVoices aligns with OverActive's digital-first, high-margin business model.

Creator & Agency Adoption: Early traction shows strong interest from creators with large, established audiences, as well as agencies seeking scalable solutions for international distribution.

Strategic Fit Within OverActive's Digital Media Platform: ActiveVoices leverages OverActive's existing creator network, esports audience footprint, and content operations.

The event marks a continuation of OverActive's strategy to showcase ActiveVoices to the founder, creator, and investor communities as it has the potential to become a core driver of OverActive's digital media expansion. The Company expects increasing platform adoption, broader creator engagement, and expanding partnership opportunities heading into 2026.

For more information or to request a demo, please reach out to [email protected].

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMAITON

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to its partnership with Ecoembes and the anticipated benefits of that partnership as well as future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include the following: the potential impact of OverActive's qualifying transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; the ability of the Company to continue to execute on its existing partnerships and business strategy; the ability of the MAD Lions and Call of Duty Leagues to maintain viewership; the successful completion of the Company's new venue; and other risk factors set out in OverActive's most recent annual information form and its other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under OverActive's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

For further information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected], Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416)995-8651, [email protected]