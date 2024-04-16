OverActive Media Secures New Long Term Agreement with the Call of Duty League

Elimination of $35.1 Million in Outstanding Entry Fees, $2.8 Million Cash Infusion and Fresh Revenue Streams

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that it has entered into a new team license agreement with the Call of Duty League (CDL). The agreement provides a long-term horizon for growth and a clear path to profitability. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars ($).

Key deal components include:

A renewed long-term commitment to the Call of Duty League by the CDL and OAM.

The elimination of all outstanding OAM entry fees, totaling approximately $35.1 million (US $25.5 million ).

(US ). OAM will receive a one-time restructuring payment of $2.8 million (US $2.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2024. Enhanced revenue streams for Call of Duty League teams, including direct team participation for digital in-game merchandise (MTX) and opportunities for licensed third-party tournaments.

"This is a landmark agreement for OverActive Media around a long-term commitment to the Call of Duty League that benefits our major stakeholders," said Adam Adamou, CEO, OverActive Media. "This model recognizes the key role that organizations like Toronto Ultra and our fans and partners have played in the expansion and growth of Call of Duty esports, and maximizes our opportunities while retaining the critical elements that have made the Call of Duty League such an incredible product."

Continued Mr. Adamou, "The agreement eliminates OAM's remaining franchise payments ($35.1 million) to the Call of Duty League. This, alongside our strong cash position at the end of 2024 and the $2.8 million restructuring payment, puts OverActive in an enviable position during a period of heavy industry consolidation. We are well funded, have a strong balance sheet with no debt and see tremendous opportuntities for both organic and acquired growth."

The agreement with the Call of Duty League builds on OverActive's strategic realignment and long term vision for esports. The financial implications of the agreement will be reflected in OverActive's second-quarter 2024 results.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including (i) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (ii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

For further information: Rikesh Shah, Chief Financial Officer, OverActive Media, (647) 227-2636, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]