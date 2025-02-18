OverActive Media's Toronto Ultra Named "Best Esports Organization" and "Best Esports Event" at the 2025 Canadian Game Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans is proud to announce that the Company's Call of Duty franchise, Toronto Ultra has been recognized at the 2025 Canadian Game Awards, winning "Best Esports Organization" and "Best Esports Event". The Canadian Game Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the Canadian video game industry, celebrating excellence across game development, content creation, and esports. Designed 'by the industry, for the industry,' the awards recognize outstanding achievements that shape the future of interactive entertainment. Toronto Ultra's wins reinforce OverActive Media's leadership in competitive gaming and its role in elevating esports on a global scale.

Setting the Standard in Esports

The Best Esports Organization award recognizes Toronto Ultra's exceptional 2024 season, reinforcing its status as the top team in Canadian esports:

CDL Major 1 Champions : Toronto Ultra secured its fifth Major championship with a 4-1 victory over Atlanta FaZe in the CDL Major 1 Grand Final at MGM Music Hall in Boston on January 28, 2024 . The team dominated the tournament, dropping only two maps and earning the $150,000 USD grand prize.





: Toronto Ultra secured its fifth Major championship with a 4-1 victory over Atlanta FaZe in the CDL Major 1 Grand Final at MGM Music Hall in on . The team dominated the tournament, dropping only two maps and earning the grand prize. Major 3 Finalists : Toronto Ultra reached the Grand Finals of Major 3, which was hosted by OverActive Media in Toronto , showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level on home soil.





: Toronto Ultra reached the Grand Finals of Major 3, which was hosted by OverActive Media in , showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level on home soil. Top 3 at Champs: Toronto Ultra secured a third-place finish at the 2024 Call of Duty League World Championship. The championship event took place from July 18 to July 21, 2024 , at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas .





Toronto Ultra secured a third-place finish at the 2024 Call of Duty League World Championship. The championship event took place from , at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in . Global Competition : Toronto Ultra expanded its international presence by competing in the 2024 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia . The team reached the Overwatch 2 Grand Final and competed in Teamfight Tactics and Call of Duty. Over 250 organizations participated with Toronto Ultra finishing 11th overall. OverActive Media was also one of only 30 esports organizations accepted into the EWC Club Partnership Program.





: Toronto Ultra expanded its international presence by competing in the 2024 Esports World Cup (EWC) in . The team reached the Overwatch 2 Grand Final and competed in Teamfight Tactics and Call of Duty. Over 250 organizations participated with Toronto Ultra finishing 11th overall. OverActive Media was also one of only 30 esports organizations accepted into the EWC Club Partnership Program. Expanding Partnerships: Toronto Ultra continues to deliver exceptional value to major partners, including Bell, AMD, Blacklyte, Monster, SCUF Gaming and others.

Delivering Unforgettable Esports Experiences

The Best Esports Event award celebrates OverActive Media's production of the Call of Duty League (CDL) Major III in Toronto. Held from May 16 to May 19, 2024, at the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre, the CDL Major was a key highlight of the 2024 esports season, bringing together top teams, passionate fans, and industry-leading production:

12 elite Call of Duty teams competed for a $375,000 USD prize pool, funded by the Call of Duty League.





prize pool, funded by the Call of Duty League. The tournament culminated in a thrilling Grand Final, between OpTic Texas and home town favourite Toronto Ultra.





Over 10,000 fans attended the event in Toronto .





. The tournament reached a peak online viewership of 238,400 concurrent viewers.

"Being recognized by the Canadian Game Awards is a meaningful achievement for OverActive Media," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our players, staff, and partners. We take pride in building a competitive organization and delivering top-tier esports experiences for our fans. This recognition reinforces our commitment to growing the industry and continuing to bring world-class events to our community."

The Canadian Game Awards (CGA) stand as a premier celebration of Canada's dynamic gaming industry, honoring excellence across game development, content creation, and esports. Designed "by the industry, for the industry," the CGA emphasizes Canada's leadership in interactive entertainment on the global stage. The selection process involves a dedicated selection committee that compiles a comprehensive list of games, teams and events released throughout the year, creating a shortlist of nominees for each category. This shortlist is then evaluated by a separate judging committee, ensuring a fair and unbiased determination of winners. OverActive Media's recognition at the CGA reflects its contributions to the growth of Canadian esports and the broader gaming industry.

