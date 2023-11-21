OverActive Media Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Positive Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 Million

Adam Adamou Promoted to CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM), a premier gaming, esports, and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today released its third quarter results for the three-and-nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars ($).

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues grew by 3.5% to $6.0 million , a $0.2 million improvement relative to the prior year period, driven by an increase in event revenues.

, a improvement relative to the prior year period, driven by an increase in event revenues. Adjusted EBITDA 1 grew to $0.8 million , a $1.2 million improvement relative to the prior year quarter.

grew to , a improvement relative to the prior year quarter. Operating Expenses decreased by 19.2% or $1.3 million relative to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced corporate payroll expenses and team operating costs.

relative to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced corporate payroll expenses and team operating costs. At September 30, 2023 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million .

Third Quarter 2023 Achievements

MAD Lions launched its fan loyalty program, 'The Pride', powered by blockchain partner Zilliqa on September 25, 2023 .

. In collaboration with the Overwatch League, OverActive hosted the 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals in Toronto, Canada , from September 28 to October 1, 2023 . The first championship event of its kind in Canada closed the season in front of a sold-out crowd.

, from . The first championship event of its kind in closed the season in front of a sold-out crowd. OverActive unveiled its Content Creator Academy, a roster of 20 diverse influencers with a combined reach of over 15 million representing the Toronto Ultra, Toronto Defiant and MAD Lions brands.

Significant Announcements Subsequent to Quarter End

OverActive confirmed all outstanding Overwatch League entry fees, valued at $8.1 million ( US$6 million ), have been waived and will be reflected in the Company's fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

( ), have been waived and will be reflected in the Company's fourth quarter 2023 financial results. OverActive terminated its Team Participation Agreement in the Overwatch League. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will receive a termination payment of approximately $8.2 million ( US$6 million ) from Activision Blizzard. This payment will be received net of approximately $0.9 million for an expected net payment receipt of approximately $7.3 million .

( ) from Activision Blizzard. This payment will be received net of approximately for an expected net payment receipt of approximately . Year to date, OverActive's professional esports teams have reached more than 50 million hours watched across all tournament matches. 2

OverActive announced that it will host the Call of Duty League Major III tournament in Toronto, Canada , from May 16 to 19, 2024 .

, from . MAD Lions competed in the LEC 2023 Season Finals, reaching a peak match viewership of 1.3 million3. Additionally, the team qualified for the World Championships for the fifth consecutive year, reaching a peak match viewership of 1.3 million4.

"Our Q3 results demonstrate the continued resilience and relevance of our business, including achieving operating profitability for the first time as a public company," said Adam Adamou, CEO, OverActive Media. "The positive momentum is a direct result of our focused approach to ensuring greater operating efficiencies in our business. In addition, with our successful efforts to eliminate $8.1 million in fees payable to our league partners and the imminent receipt of $7.3 million from the Overwatch League, the Company is in a strong financial position. Our improved balance sheet and proven operational rigor should allow us to capitalize on the many growth opportunities in the esports ecosystem."

The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Adamou to CEO. Mr. Adamou's promotion comes after a pivotal interim tenure, setting a robust course with a strategy expected to lead to sustainable growth and innovation. Bringing three decades of industry expertise as a venture capitalist and M&A specialist, Mr. Adamou has honed his leadership in various executive roles, including Director, CEO, and Executive Chairman within the technology sector and other dynamic, rapidly expanding markets.

"Adam has been instrumental not only in founding OverActive but also in guiding us through a transformative period as interim CEO," said Sheldon Pollack, Chair, OverActive Media. "His leadership has been paramount in our recent restructuring and strategic pivot. The board's overwhelming support of his promotion to CEO is a testament to our faith in his vision and strategic plan for the company."

The Company's consolidated unaudited financial statements, notes to financial statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, are available on the Company's website at www.overactivemedia.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three months ended

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Net (loss) income for the period (1,993) 456 Income tax expense 152 462 Depreciation 435 300 Amortization 51 199 Decrease in net present value of franchise

obligations - (3,931) Finance income (44) - Finance cost 1,332 1,473 Foreign exchange loss 610 1,560 Share-based compensation 122 337 Restructuring and business development costs 112 104 Reversal of provision - (1,384) Adjusted EBITDA 777 (424)

OVERACTIVE MEDIA Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022









September 30, December 31,

2023 2022 Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,695 $ 13,557 Trade and other receivables 3,787 6,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,676 2,086 Total current assets 16,158 22,232





Non-current assets:









Property and equipment 2,273 2,531 Right-of-use assets 743 1,297 Intangible assets 55,215 55,624 Goodwill 5,964 5,958 Total non-current assets 64,195 65,410





Total assets $ 80,353 $ 87,642





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 3,028 $ 4,256 Provisions 686 686





Notes payable 63 63 Current portion of lease liabilities 808 1,074 Current portion of contract liability 2,489 820 Current portion of payable related to franchise assets 13,138 1,581 Current portion of long-term debt 171 163 Current portion of deferred grant income 35 35 Total current liabilities 20,418 8,678





Non-current liabilities:



Deferred tax liability 8,168 8,160 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 12 349 Long-term portion of contract liability 768 - Long-term payable related to franchise assets 14,856 22,638 Long-term debt 96 228 Long-term deferred grant income 18 46 Other long-term liabilities 84 84 Total non-current liabilities 24,002 31,505





Total liabilities 44,420 40,183





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 133,638 133,638 Warrants reserve - 621 Contributed surplus 9,480 8,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,548) (4,247) Deficit (102,637) (91,467) Total shareholders' equity 35,933 47,459





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,353 $ 87,642

OVERACTIVE MEDIA Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











Revenue $ 6,015 $ 5,809

$ 11,492 $ 10,248











Operating costs 5,374 6,654

17,259 19,113 Income (loss) before the undernoted 641 (845)

(5,767) (8,865)











Under noted expenses (income):









Depreciation 435 300

1,313 916 Amortization of intangible assets 51 199

159 482 Foreign exchange loss 610 1,560

119 2,067 Decrease in net present value of









franchise obligations - (3,931)

- (8,709) Finance income (44) -

(182) - Finance costs 1,332 1,473

3,843 4,120 Share-based compensation 122 337

(55) 2,001 Other (income) loss (24) (1,701)

58 (3,673) (Loss) Income before income taxes (1,841) 918

(11,022) (6,069)











Income tax expense 152 462

148 456 Net (loss) income for the period (1,993) 456

(11,170) (6,525)











Other comprehensive (loss) income:









Foreign currency translation (61) 189

(301) (1,397)











Comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,054) $ 645

$ (11,471) $ (7,922)











Loss per share:









Basic and Diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.01

$ (0.14) $ (0.08)

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022



For the nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022





Cash used in:









Operating activities:





Net loss for the period $ (11,170) $ (6,525) Adjustments for:



Depreciation 1,313 916 Amortization of intangible assets 159 482 Foreign exchange loss 119 2,067 Share-based compensation (55) 2,001 Finance cost 3,843 4,120 Decrease in net present value of franchise obligations - (8,709) Income tax expense 148 456 Other (171) (23) Change in non-cash operating working capital:



Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 2,802 (1,821) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (682) (634) (Decrease) increase in trade payable and accrued liabilities (1,231) 84 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 2,437 (610) Decrease in provisions - (1,301)

(2,488) (9,497)





Financing activities:



Repayment of long-term debt (139) (134) Principal payment of lease liability (953) (652) Payment of interest portion of lease liability (91) (113)







(1,183) (899)





Investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (43) (599) Purchase of player contracts - (700) Intangibles acquired (8) (8)







(51) (1,307)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,722) (11,703) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,557 29,577 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (140) (189)





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,695 $ 17,685

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (ii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

