OverActive Media Announces Overwatch League™ Grand Finals in Toronto

TORONTO, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), in collaboration with the Overwatch League™, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals will be held in Toronto, Canada from September 28 to October 1. This event marks the first time the championship event will take place in Canada, igniting unparalleled excitement among esports enthusiasts across the country. This high-profile best-on-best esports tournament will see the world's top Overwatch League players across eight teams compete for a prize pool of over $1.8 million USD.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Overwatch League to bring a professional global esports league championship to Canada for the first time," said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, OverActive Media. "We are seeing a growing interest in esports in Toronto, and we are immensely proud to create unparalleled experiences that bridge the gap between traditional sports and gaming for our fans and partners."

Sold-out crowds are expected at the city's historic Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly home to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last year's Overwatch League Grand Finals broke the League's all-time global viewership record, and the 2022 postseason was the most viewed ever. Overall hours watched increased by 285 per cent to 9.9 million, compared to the previous year.i This event marks the fourth major esports event that OverActive Media has brought to the city.

"The Toronto Defiant and OverActive Media have been tremendous partners to the Overwatch League and we are excited to be bringing the Overwatch League back to their iconic city," said Sean Miller, Head of the Overwatch League. "Toronto received us with open arms last year, and we can't wait to crown the newest champion in front of such a passionate crowd."

Preferred ticket pre-sale begins Friday, July 21, 2023, and general ticket sales start July 28, 2023 at Ticketmaster. Register here to receive the latest news and updates heading into Grand Finals.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

ABOUT OVERWATCH LEAGUE™

Overwatch League™ is the official esports league of the Overwatch franchise and the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

