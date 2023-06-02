OverActive Media Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular, Option/RSU Exchange and Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, announced today that it has mailed to shareholders the management information circular for its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held virtually on June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

At the meeting, among other things, shareholders will be asked to approve the participation of certain insiders of the Company in a proposed stock option/restricted share unit ("RSU") exchange program.

Under the option/RSU exchange, holders of outstanding stock options (other than directors of the Company) will be offered the opportunity to exchange their stock options for newly issued RSUs. The number of RSUs to be issued will be determined based on the fair value of the exchanged options (which will be determined by the Company using the Black-Scholes-Merton formula) and the most recent closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture ("TSXV") on the exchange date. Any RSUs issued pursuant to the option/RSU exchange will be issued in accordance with the terms of the Company's 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The Company currently anticipates that the option/RSU exchange will be completed in September 2023, following the filing of its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The option/RSU exchange was recommended by the Human Resource Compensation and Governance Committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Compensation Committee") following a comprehensive review of the competitiveness and retention value of the Company's executive compensation arrangements, including its approach to equity incentive awards, with a view to (i) motivating executives to achieve desired financial performance over the next several years, (ii) increasing the retentive value of the compensation program, and (iii) delivering competitive compensation to attract and retain key executives. To assist it with this review, the Compensation Committee retained Southlea Group, an independent compensation consulting firm.

As part of this review, the Compensation Committee considered a number of alternatives, including ways in which the Company could more effectively use equity incentive awards for the purposes described above, given that the exercise price of existing options are significantly below the trading price of the Company's common shares. Consequently, the existing options no longer offer an adequate incentive to officers and employees of the Company, nor do they provide any meaningful retention incentive or alignment of the interests of the holders of existing options with those of shareholders. In addition, the existing options currently represent approximately over 75% of the equity incentive awards the Company is currently permitted to issue, which leaves the Company with limited flexibility to issue further equity incentive awards to attract, retain and incentivize executives and other key employees.

The option/RSU exchange requires the approval of the TSXV pursuant to TSXV Policy 4.4, which the Company has sought. Further, disinterested shareholder approval of the participation of certain executives of OverActive (who are 'Insiders' as defined in the policies of the TSXV) in the Option/RSU Exchange is also required under TSXV Policy 4.4. Further details regarding the option/RSU exchange may be found in the Company's management information circular, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 120,000 options to certain directors. The options have an exercise price of $0.18, a term of ten years and are subject to vesting. These options were granted under the Company's 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSXV.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

