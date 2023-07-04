OverActive Media Announces Issuance of Equity Incentive Awards

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that the Company has granted a total of 3,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to various officers. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

