VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Students are leaders in the fight against climate change. They are working in their communities to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, more prosperous future. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting students as they develop new skills to support the growth of the clean economy as Canada builds back better from COVID-19.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada is partnering with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) employers across Canada to create 900 internship opportunities for students through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program.

Science Horizons supports jobs in clean-technology sectors by offering internships to recent post-secondary graduates in STEM. The program includes specific opportunities for Indigenous graduates, graduates from rural and remote areas, and women in STEM fields. Science Horizons is now open for 2020–21 applications.

Up to $15,000 in Science Horizons funding is available to employers for each intern they hire, and interns will receive experience working on environmental projects lasting six to twelve months. About 90 percent of interns secure a full-time job or return to school after their internship.

The announcement was made at Terramera, a Vancouver-based clean-technology company specializing in sustainable agricultural practices. The Minister was joined by Ajay Patel, President and CEO of Vancouver Community College; Karn Manhas, Terramera founder and CEO; and Melody Sizer, a former Science Horizons intern, now full-time Terramera employee.

The Government of Canada will continue to bring forward initiatives that help protect the environment, fight climate change, and create jobs for Canadians as our economy continues to safely restart from COVID-19.

Quotes

"I encourage students and businesses to take part in this fantastic program aimed at creating jobs for youth in the clean-technology sector. As Canada continues to safely restart our economy and build a more sustainable future, your skills, passion, and expertise will help to scale up our efforts to fight climate change and reach our goals of being net zero by 2050."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The ability to attract and develop top talent from across BC and Canada is a source of our strength and innovation. Our interns through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program have helped us become the mission-driven, collaborative, and innovative company we are today. We extend our thanks to Minister Wilkinson and Environment and Climate Change Canada for nurturing programs like this one, which create opportunities in the innovation economy. These are the jobs that will help lead our province and our country to economic strength and recovery in these challenging times and beyond."

– Karn Manhas, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Terramera

"My internship through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program helped me discover what I love to do, get a foot in the industry door, and led to a permanent position as a research technician at Terramera, where I continue to learn and grow. Internship placements have played an indispensable role in my academic and career development, and I'm happy that others will benefit from the same opportunities."

– Melody Sizer, former Science Horizons intern

Quick facts

Science Horizons has been in place for more than 20 years and has delivered over 5500 internship opportunities in Canada . Science Horizons is run by independent, third-party organizations (delivery agents). Delivery agents were selected via an open call for proposals. Delivery agents for 2020–21 are BioTalent Canada, Clean Foundation, Colleges and Institutes Canada, ECO Canada, and the United Nations Association in Canada .

. Science Horizons is run by independent, third-party organizations (delivery agents). Delivery agents were selected via an open call for proposals. Delivery agents for 2020–21 are BioTalent Canada, Clean Foundation, Colleges and Institutes Canada, ECO Canada, and the United Nations Association in . Funding is part of a $600 million investment under the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy to organizations that deliver a range of activities helping youth overcome barriers to employment and develop a broad range of skills and knowledge to participate in the current and future labour market.

