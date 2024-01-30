MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hardbacon, a personal finance application, unveils a new survey on the tipping habits of Canadians. The survey particularly reveals Canadians' frustrations with tipflation and the average amounts given in various establishments.

According to the survey, 65% of Canadians left a tip solely because the payment terminal offered this option. Many Canadians have thus started tipping in establishments without table service when they pay by credit or debit card, whereas they do not tip when paying in cash.

The survey also reveals that 62% of Canadians left a higher tip than planned due to the choices presented by the payment terminal. In the comments left by respondents, two significant irritants stand out: applying the tip percentage to the amount after taxes and tipping options starting at more than 15%.

"The survey results demonstrate that merchants' tactics to encourage consumers to tip more works, but they risk alienating their clientele in a context where we are all trying to adjust our budget to inflation," comments Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon.

Despite inflation, 20% tips are far from becoming the norm in Canada. The average tip left in restaurants with table service is 15%. Moreover, while no less than 99% of Canadians tip their servers, not all types of services make such a consensus. Indeed, 25% of respondents using the Uber ride-sharing app report not tipping their drivers.

Hardbacon's online survey was conducted from January 9 to January 15, 2024. The total sample of this survey is 513 Canadians aged 18 and over.

For more information, consult the survey results on Hardbacon.ca.

