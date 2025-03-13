HALIFAX, NS , March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over $11.7 million for repairs and renovations that will improve the energy efficiency and longevity of over 490 homes in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

This funding, provided under the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH) and the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), has been allocated to support pre-retrofit activities and key energy-efficiency renovations needed for multi-unit residential buildings across the municipality. These investments will help low- and moderate-income households enjoy comfortable, affordable homes for longer.

The Afforable Housing Fund provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to these efforts. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

A detailed list of all the projects that received federal funding through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing and Affordable Housing Fund is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Halifax, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing across Nova Scotia. Through the Affordable Housing Fund and the Canada Greener Affordable Housing fund, our government is investing more than $11 million in the repair or retrofitting of 491 homes in the HRM, benefiting those who need it most." – Lena Metledge Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of December 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.





provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

is providing to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

Additional Information:

Appendix: Projects receiving federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund and Canada Greener Affordable Housing fund

Project Name Program Address Funding Units New Construction or Repairs 27 Evans Retro-fit (project 1) CGAH 27 Evans Ave* $135,800 0** Repairs 27 Evans Green (project 2) CGAH 27 Evans Ave* $3,771,122 39 Repairs Portland Green CGAH 240 Portland St $6,620,267 63 Repairs AHANS Portfolio Repair AHF Multiple addresses $487,927 33 Repairs Cranberry Lake Housing Co-op CGAH 2 Pioneer $28,800 60 Repairs 21 Albert Retro-fit CGAH 21 Albert $130,000 59 Repairs 18 Crown Retro-fit CGAH 18 Crown $130,000 84 Repairs 35 Evans Retro-fit CGAH 35 Evans Ave $130,000 50 Repairs Energy Retro-fits CGAH 6299 Yale $130,000 21 Repairs DNPHS-B CGAH 26 Venice $89,100 41 Repairs DNPHS-A CGAH 279 Main St $90,700 41 Repairs Total: $11,743,716.00 491



*27 Evans Ave - one is the pre-retrofit funding application, and one is the retrofit funding application

**Units are listed as 0 so as not to count the units twice

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]