Mar 13, 2025, 11:00 ET
HALIFAX, NS , March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over $11.7 million for repairs and renovations that will improve the energy efficiency and longevity of over 490 homes in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
This funding, provided under the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH) and the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), has been allocated to support pre-retrofit activities and key energy-efficiency renovations needed for multi-unit residential buildings across the municipality. These investments will help low- and moderate-income households enjoy comfortable, affordable homes for longer.
The Afforable Housing Fund provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to these efforts. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.
A detailed list of all the projects that received federal funding through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing and Affordable Housing Fund is provided in an appendix to this release.
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Halifax, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing across Nova Scotia. Through the Affordable Housing Fund and the Canada Greener Affordable Housing fund, our government is investing more than $11 million in the repair or retrofitting of 491 homes in the HRM, benefiting those who need it most." – Lena Metledge Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West
Quick Facts:
- The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
- As of December 2024, the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
- The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.
- As of December 2024, the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.
- Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.
- The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.
- CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
- CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.
Additional Information:
- Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
- CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
- Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
|
Project Name
|
Program
|
Address
|
Funding
|
Units
|
New Construction or Repairs
|
27 Evans Retro-fit (project 1)
|
CGAH
|
27 Evans Ave*
|
$135,800
|
0**
|
Repairs
|
27 Evans Green (project 2)
|
CGAH
|
27 Evans Ave*
|
$3,771,122
|
39
|
Repairs
|
Portland Green
|
CGAH
|
240 Portland St
|
$6,620,267
|
63
|
Repairs
|
AHANS Portfolio Repair
|
AHF
|
Multiple addresses
|
$487,927
|
33
|
Repairs
|
Cranberry Lake Housing Co-op
|
CGAH
|
2 Pioneer
|
$28,800
|
60
|
Repairs
|
21 Albert Retro-fit
|
CGAH
|
21 Albert
|
$130,000
|
59
|
Repairs
|
18 Crown Retro-fit
|
CGAH
|
18 Crown
|
$130,000
|
84
|
Repairs
|
35 Evans Retro-fit
|
CGAH
|
35 Evans Ave
|
$130,000
|
50
|
Repairs
|
Energy Retro-fits
|
CGAH
|
6299 Yale
|
$130,000
|
21
|
Repairs
|
DNPHS-B
|
CGAH
|
26 Venice
|
$89,100
|
41
|
Repairs
|
DNPHS-A
|
CGAH
|
279 Main St
|
$90,700
|
41
|
Repairs
|
Total:
|
$11,743,716.00
|
491
*27 Evans Ave - one is the pre-retrofit funding application, and one is the retrofit funding application
**Units are listed as 0 so as not to count the units twice
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
