SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Twenty-two projects in the Nord-du-Québec region will receive nearly $2.5 million in financial support from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects represent a total investment of $9.4 million in the region.

Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, made the announcement today. This financial support will help meet priority needs identified by the communities in Nord-du-Québec.

The projects selected in the region cover a wide range of areas, including the development of infrastructure for communities, families and tourism, the creation of food services and knowledge transfer.

A total of 65 initiatives north of the 49th parallel in Québec will receive financial support.

Since December 2020, the FIN has fuelled 260 projects undertaken by local and regional partners, generating investments of nearly $79 million north of the 49th parallel. This new contribution bolsters our commitment to sustainable development and prosperity in northern regions.

Quotes:

"The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, managed by the Société du Plan Nord, is a critical means of driving sustainable development of the North. This seventh call for projects once again demonstrates the commitment of the players in Nord-du-Québec. The projects selected will have a tangible impact on northern communities and help to enhance this unique territory."

─Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"The enthusiastic response of proponents to this call for projects demonstrates the dynamic and creative spirit in the Nord-du-Québec region. Thanks to the financial support provided by the Société du Plan Nord, a wide range of initiatives will take shape and generate tangible benefits in the communities."

─Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Public Safety

Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit

and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

Highlights:

Here is the list of selected initiatives:

The community of Valcanton will create a splash pad and an intergenerational gathering place in the heart of the village of Val-Paradis. ($100,000)

Eeyou Istchee Tourism will develop a tourism master plan for the nine Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee. ($98,316)

FaunENord will organize educational activities related to northern market gardening and crop processing in the heart of the town of Chibougamau. ($98,266)

The Société d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADC) in Matagami will conduct three feasibility studies on converting buildings in Matagami, Villebois and Valcanton from oil to forest biomass heating. ($68,647)

The Association des personnes en perte d'autonomie de Chibougamau will conduct a market study on the housing and food service needs of its clientele. ($100,000)

The Centre d'études collégiales de Chibougamau will establish a responsible, cooperative student café offering food services to students and employees. ($80,000)

The Regroupement des propriétaires de chalets du Lac Pajegasque in Beaucanton will build walking trails, lookouts and a boat wash station to protect the lake and promote access by residents and visitors. ($12,587)

Ville de Lebel-sur-Quévillon will modernize its municipal campground comfort station. ($100,000)

The Service aux entreprises et aux collectivités at the Cégep de Saint-Félicien in Chibougamau will provide daycare services for the children of students and staff. ($88,360)

The Nemaska Cree Nation will transform its former fire station into a community hall. ($500,000)

The Centre de femmes Îlot d'Espoir in Lebel-sur-Quévillon will renovate and expand its premises to improve its services, including collective cooking workshops. ($172,000)

The Société d'histoire de la Baie-James will establish access points to regional history resources in the six Jamesian communities. ($65,410)

Ville de Chibougamau will acquire management and dispatching software to implement a new public transit service in Chibougamau. ($64,900)

The Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre will establish a therapy camp with two counselling rooms near Kuujjuaq, bringing clients closer to their territory and culture and facilitating their recovery process. ($100,000)

The Aaqsiiq theatre will produce the play Aukkauti , based on a historical tale rooted in the history of Nunavik. ($100,000)

, based on a historical tale rooted in the history of Nunavik. ($100,000) The Iqitsivik Salluit Family House will build a skateboard park to diversify the range of activities for youth in the northern village. ($150,000)

The Iqitsivik Salluit Family House will build two camps where traditional Inuit knowledge can be taught to youth in the community during summer camps. ($100,000)

The Ikajurtigiit Solidarity Coop will conduct an action-research project to document individual trajectories and collective stories related to the employment experience of cooperative members. ($100,000)

Kuujjuamiut Inc. will build a welding garage in Kuujjuaq to provide essential boat welding, repair and modification services. ($99,250)

Makivvik Corporation will conduct preliminary studies for the construction of new offices in Kuujjuaq and Inukjuak. ($100,000)

McGill University will translate the public health officer's tuberculosis manual into Inuktitut to enable Nunavik health workers to respond more effectively, in their own language, when members are affected by this infectious disease. ($100,000)

Through the Institut nordique du Québec, the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières will hold a symposium in Nunavik to disseminate scientific knowledge on health, climate and the environment that affect northern communities. ($100,000)

