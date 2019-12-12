Over $2.2 Million Raised at Enbridge Gas for United Way to Strengthen Ontario Communities

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas employees and retirees today reaffirmed their passionate support for the communities in which they live and work, by raising a total of $2,294,491 for United Ways across Ontario in 2019.

"Our employees and retirees put their heart and soul into this year's campaign to raise funds for United Way, knowing the work they do strengthens the communities in which we live and work by supporting hundreds of valuable programs at the grassroots level," said Jim Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations for Enbridge Gas Inc., and executive sponsor of the company's 2019 United Way campaign.

The company's 2019 United Way theme "Join the Enbridge Uprising of Care," reflects the heart of the campaign and it captures employees and retirees' spirit of giving and volunteerism. Numerous fundraising events led by employees were held throughout the year to raise money. In addition, Enbridge matches individual donations dollar for dollar, and the matching dollars go to each local United Way.

Funds will go to United Way agencies across Ontario to support programs that address the local needs of the communities they serve. To learn more and find a local United Way, visit http://www.unitedway.ca or find them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Media Line: 1-855-884-5112, Enbridgegasmedia@enbridge.com; Andrea Stass, Manager, External Communications and Media Relations, Ph: 519 436-5490 or 1-800-571-8446 ext. 5005490, Cell: 519 365-1010, andrea.stass@enbridge.com