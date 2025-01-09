ENBRIDGE GAS PANHANDLE REGIONAL EXPANSION PROJECT PIPELINE NOW IN SERVICE

Project helps provide energy necessary to fuel growth in Southwestern Ontario

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The first phase of Enbridge Gas Ontario's Panhandle Regional Expansion Project is now in service in Southwestern Ontario, home to a world-leading greenhouse industry. This investment in energy infrastructure, ultimately more than $358 million, will provide the increased capacity to support economic growth and development and stimulate an anticipated $4.5 billion in investments and local jobs.

The new pipeline will also deliver reliable energy to electricity generation facilities in the area. This energy is required to help meet Ontario's growing energy demands due to increasing electrification and strong population and economic growth. Access to a resilient, dependable energy supply ensures investments in large-scale manufacturing projects can be made with confidence.

The project includes 19 kilometers of new pipeline, 36 inches in diameter, installed alongside an existing corridor extending from Lakeshore to Chatham-Kent. Additional work in 2025 is expected to include construction at the nearby Dawn Hub, enabling connection to Ontario's underground natural gas storage facilities. The Dawn Hub plays a crucial role in providing reliable and resilient natural gas supply to the Company's residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Quotes

"The Panhandle Regional Expansion Project is a game-changer for families and businesses in Southwestern Ontario. This project will ensure access to reliable and affordable energy, supporting local communities, attracting investments, and creating 7,000 good-paying jobs. Our government is delivering affordable energy families need to power their homes, fuel their businesses and greenhouses, and support a thriving local economy."

Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification

"Ontario's economic prosperity hinges on the accessibility of resilient, cost-effective energy sources like natural gas. This project exemplifies Enbridge Gas' commitment to meeting these needs and the demand for natural gas from businesses and industries that are the backbone of Ontario's economy. It is also a prime example of the strong collaboration between businesses, governments, regulators, stakeholders and communities that will be required to meet Ontario's increasing energy needs in the years to come."

Brian Johnson, General Manager and SVP, Enbridge Gas Ontario

Additional details on this project are available on the Enbridge Gas project webpage at enbridgegas.com/panhandle.

About Enbridge Gas Ontario

Enbridge Gas Ontario is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company, with 2023 marking its 175th anniversary of serving customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers and is innovating to contribute to a lower-carbon energy future. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Ontario is owned by Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge Gas Inc. ("Enbridge Gas" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Panhandle Regional Expansion Project, including the characteristics, costs and benefits thereof and anticipated work in 2025.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof, exchange rates, inflation and interest rates impact the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements on announced projects and projects under construction, including estimated in-service dates and the realization of anticipated benefits, include the following: the impact of litigation and government, regulatory and stakeholder actions and approvals on construction and in-service schedules; the availability and price of labour and construction materials; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labour and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; technology-related matters; and the impact of weather.

Enbridge Gas' forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and the Company's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge Gas assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge Gas or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Enbridge Gas Ontario, [email protected]