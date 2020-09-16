Over 160 Energy Efficiency projects set to move ahead for schools in Saskatchewan thanks to carbon pollution pricing proceeds

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and students head back to school, the Government's top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians. That includes helping the economy safely restart, creating new green jobs, reducing emissions and making life more affordable for Canadians—including students.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that, through the Climate Action Incentive Fund (CAIF), the federal government will provide approximately $12 million dollars to fund 164 projects that will help to make schools in Saskatchewan more sustainable and climate resilient. Each project will help schools save money, reduce energy costs and enable them to actively take part in Canada's climate plan.

Through this funding, schools in Saskatchwan will benefit from better-insulated windows, newer heating and cooling systems and other energy efficiency projects. For example, Vanier Collegiate in Moose Jaw will receive $76,800 to upgrade the existing light fixtures in the gym, hallways and building exterior with LED lights and replace inefficient rooftop units; Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School in Regina will receive $333,000 for LED lighting upgrades; and, Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon will receive $571,000 for boiler and roof replacement retrofits.



This funding comes from the proceeds from the federal carbon pollution pricing system, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good, green jobs. CAIF programming was launched in May 2019 and returns carbon pollution pricing proceeds to the jurisdictions from which they were collected.

Approximately 90% of proceeds are flowing directly back to individuals in Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan through Climate Action Incentive payments. Most households in those provinces will get more back through Climate Action Incentive payments than the costs they incur due to federal carbon pollution pricing. Through the Climate Action Incentive payment, this year a family of four will receive $809 in Saskatchewan.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is fighting climate change while making life more affordable for Canadians. By investing the proceeds from carbon pollution pricing in Saskatchewan into schools in the province, we are reducing emissions and creating a greener, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

In Saskatchewan , funding flows from Environment and Climate Change Canada to SaskBuilds, who works with the Ministry of Education to flow funding to school boards and schools.

, funding flows from Environment and Climate Change Canada to SaskBuilds, who works with the Ministry of Education to flow funding to school boards and schools. Carbon pollution pricing is an important pillar of Canada's climate plan. All direct proceeds raised from the federal carbon pollution pricing pollution system are being returned to the province where they were collected. Pricing carbon pollution is about putting a price on what we do not want – pollution – so we have more of what we do want: clean air, an efficient economy, innovation and jobs.

pollution pricing is an important pillar of climate plan. All direct proceeds raised from the federal carbon pollution pricing pollution system are being returned to the province where they were collected. Pricing carbon pollution is about putting a price on what we do not want – pollution – so we have more of what we do want: clean air, an efficient economy, innovation and jobs. The remainder of the proceeds (up to 10%) will be returned via programming that helps support municipalities, Indigenous communities, universities, schools, hospitals, and small and medium-sized businesses reduce energy use, costs, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Municipalities, Universities, Schools and Hospitals (MUSH) Retrofit stream is a stream under CAIF totaling approximately $60 million , with the first round of funding focusing on energy efficiency projects in school buildings and classrooms.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

