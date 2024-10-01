Over 15,000 Ontario college faculty to take strike mandate vote October 15-17: "We're prioritizing quality education in the fight for student and faculty futures."

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Without a renewal agreement in hand on the first day of contract expiry, over 15,000 college faculty – including full-time and partial-load professors and instructors, counsellors, and librarians – will hold a strike mandate vote between October 15th and 17th, authorizing labour action should a fair agreement fail to be reached.

The OPSEU/SEFPO College Faculty Bargaining Team and the College Employer Council (CEC) entered into contract negotiations on July 15th, 2024. With all faculty proposals on the table as of September 10th, the union says that hopes of reaching an on-time, renewal agreement have been undercut by numerous concessions proposed by the employer.

"For months, we have highlighted the need to modernize our contracts to meet today's student and faculty needs," said Michelle Arbour, Acting Chair of the College Faculty Bargaining Team and faculty at Lambton College. "Quality education isn't supported by reducing student evaluation time or advancing narrow conceptions of 'teaching' which exclude supporting students outside the classroom."

Arbour notes that the Colleges are in a period of historic profits, with have accumulated a system-wide surplus of $1 billion this year alone on top of the recent $1.3 billion provincial investment.

"Those funds should be readily invested in quality education," added Arbour. "Instead, we're seeing precarity on the rise as partial-load faculty hiring outpaces full-time faculty hiring. Three-quarters of teachers, counsellors, and librarians working in Ontario colleges are on short-term contracts with little to no benefits or job security and no redress for workload concerns."

In 2022, an award issued by Arbitrator William Kaplan mandated the creation of a Workload Task Force to comprehensively review faculty workload. The Workload Task Force Report – the results of one of the largest known workload studies in Canada – was released for public review on September 3, 2024. The report confirms that faculty concerns have standing in raw data: all modes of instruction delivery have resulted in workload increases, on top of increased time needed for student supports; partial-load members are performing work duties outside their contracts; and counsellors and librarians report unpaid overtime without mechanisms to address workload.

College faculty currently have a ceiling of 5 minutes and 24 seconds per student, per week for evaluation – as true today as it was in 1985. Data from the Workload Task Force Report indicates that only a quarter of faculty are even allotted that time – most have less, and overall, faculty have nearly an hour less weekly for evaluation than 10 years ago.

"Our proposals invest in hands-on, job-ready education that trains Ontario's future," added Arbour. "The reality is that the Colleges are rapidly expanding a corporate, for-profit model of education on the backs of the most precarious workers and students."

"Any student or parent can tell you that quality education starts and ends with the frontline faculty training to prepare them for entering the labour force," added OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick, faculty at George Brown College. "As the workers in college classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and offices working directly with students, we're fighting for a better college system – because we know firsthand that student and faculty futures depend on each other."

The strike mandate vote will be conducted by the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) and will begin on Tuesday, October 15th at noon and run through Thursday, October 17th at 3 p.m. Once ready, results of the strike vote will be communicated to all College Faculty members and made public by OPSEU/SEFPO at that time.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For more information, contact: Vic Wojciechowska, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, 437-518-3459, [email protected]