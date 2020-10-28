MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Geneviève Desautels, President of Intelligence illuxi, is pleased to announce today that the company has undergone 200% growth since the start of the year.

illuxi is a Montreal-based platform enabling the design, hosting and marketing of training, events, and professional consultations. It also offers remote management services. In short, it is a platform that offers a turnkey solution for online content.

Since March, when the pandemic began to have a fundamental impact on business operations and introduced new risks to the integrity of workplaces and business meetings, illuxi has seen the number of customers and individual users of the platform increase by more than 200%. Over 100 companies now use the platform to manage training and learning as well as professional consultations for more than 10,000 users.

illuxi has not only seen an increase in demand for its training solutions, but also for its remote professional consulting features, as its customers seek to mitigate the risks associated with physical interactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the main new customers who now use the illuxi platform services are two large banking and financial service companies, more than 35 branches of a large Canadian pharmaceutical and healthcare company, and a major North American union.

"Large organizations have quickly turned to illuxi to help them more effectively manage business meetings, virtual events and distance learning," said Philippe Richard Bertrand, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Intelligence illuxi.

"With the global pandemic, multiple workplace health risks have emerged. Our customers are able to reduce and manage these risks through our remote, automated and AI-based professional services platform," added Geneviève Desautels.

About

illuxi supports organizations and professionals to host, market and design online training, remote professional services, virtual events, live videos and podcasts on it's proprietary platform developed in Montreal. illuxi are also experts in interactive e-learning. illuxi training acts as an accelerator, catalyzing learning by offering experiences imitating the reality of its customers.

