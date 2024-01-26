Jan 26, 2024, 06:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Lady Luck smiled upon Quebec lottery players in 2023. Loto-Québec paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes, 89 of which were worth $1,000,000 or more.
Several winners across Québec took major prizes home recently.
- On December 15, Nancy Gauthier, Jeannette Boisvert and Gilles Larouche, a family from the Laurentides, won the $50,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot.
- Catherine Ennis and Jean Larocque, a couple from Estrie, pocketed the $55,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween night.
- Over Thanksgiving weekend in October, Montréal resident Pierre Richer won the $50,000,000 jackpot with Lotto Max.
- Manon Gaudreau and Maryse Gaudreau, two sisters from Estrie, won the $7,000,000 Grande Vie top prize on December 28.
- Lastly, a couple from Chaudière-Appalaches, Hervé Bédard and Louise Plante, took home $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 on December 23.
"Quebecers have been especially lucky in 2023. Thanks in part to the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots and the Grande Vie top prize won, that's nearly $1.6 billion paid out to local families," said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.
The 10 largest jackpots paid out during the year:
- $55,000,000 with Lotto Max in November in Estrie
- $50,000,000 with Lotto Max in December in the Laurentides
- $50,000,000 with Lotto Max in October in Montréal
- $36,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in February in Lanaudière
- $7,000,000 with Grande Vie in January in Chaudière-Appalaches
- $5,000,000 with Colossal in June in Montréal and Estrie
- $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in July in Chaudière-Appalaches
- $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in June in Montérégie
- $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in October in Centre-du-Québec, Laurentides, Montréal and Montérégie
- $3,000,000 with Platine in December in Bas-Saint-Laurent
Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2023, it paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes to lottery winners. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.
Source and for more information:
Renaud Dugas
Spokesperson and Media Relations Director
Loto-Québec
514-499-5208
SOURCE Loto-Québec
