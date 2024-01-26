MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Lady Luck smiled upon Quebec lottery players in 2023. Loto-Québec paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes, 89 of which were worth $1,000,000 or more.

VIDEO | Here are some of the winners who claimed a prize in 2023: youtu.be/kRJrO5oDUdw?si=NThq-Xa4UZtot6bY.

Several winners across Québec took major prizes home recently.

On December 15, Nancy Gauthier, Jeannette Boisvert and Gilles Larouche, a family from the Laurentides, won the $50,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot.

Lotto Max jackpot. Catherine Ennis and Jean Larocque, a couple from Estrie, pocketed the $55,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween night.

Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween night. Over Thanksgiving weekend in October, Montréal resident Pierre Richer won the $50,000,000 jackpot with Lotto Max.

jackpot with Lotto Max. Manon Gaudreau and Maryse Gaudreau, two sisters from Estrie, won the $7,000,000 Grande Vie top prize on December 28.

Grande Vie top prize on December 28. Lastly, a couple from Chaudière-Appalaches, Hervé Bédard and Louise Plante, took home $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 on December 23.

"Quebecers have been especially lucky in 2023. Thanks in part to the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots and the Grande Vie top prize won, that's nearly $1.6 billion paid out to local families," said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

The 10 largest jackpots paid out during the year:

$55,000,000 with Lotto Max in November in Estrie $50,000 ,000 with Lotto Max in December in the Laurentides $50,000 ,000 with Lotto Max in October in Montréal $36,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in February in Lanaudière $7,000,000 with Grande Vie in January in Chaudière-Appalaches $5,000,000 with Colossal in June in Montréal and Estrie $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in July in Chaudière-Appalaches $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in June in Montérégie $5,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 in October in Centre-du-Québec, Laurentides, Montréal and Montérégie $3,000,000 with Platine in December in Bas-Saint-Laurent

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2023, it paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes to lottery winners. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas Spokesperson and Media Relations Director Loto-Québec 514-499-5208 [email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec