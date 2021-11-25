Over $1.18 Million Raised at Enbridge Gas for United Way to Strengthen Local Communities

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) employees and retirees, supported by the company's matching donation program, have once again demonstrated their tradition of giving by raising over $1,187,788 for United Ways across our service area in 2021.

"This year's strong campaign results reflect our people's unwavering spirit of giving back to our communities," said Jim Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations for Enbridge Gas, and executive sponsor of the company's 2021 United Way campaign. "I'm proud of our employees and retirees for their continued generous contributions to United Way, which directly supports local community programs and helps those most vulnerable, underscoring Enbridge Gas' commitment to supporting safe, vibrant and sustainable communities."

Our 2021 theme, "Show Your Local Love," not only captured the the essence of the campaign, but also demonstrated our heart and shows just how much our people care about the communities where we live and work. The campaign involved many creative virtual fundraising events led by a group of dedicated employee volunteers. In addition, Enbridge Gas, is helping to support the recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a special 1.5x match of employee donations to local United Way organizations during this year's campaign period.

The funds will be distributed to United Way agencies across Ontario and Quebec to support programs that address the local needs of the communities they serve. To learn more and find a local United Way, visit http://www.unitedway.ca or find them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UWCCanada, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayCentraide, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UnitedWayofCanada.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Media: Toll Free: 1-855-884-5112, Email: [email protected]