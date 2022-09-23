Over $1,000,000 raised for the Fondation du MAC during the famous Bal du MAC: A record for the return of this flagship event

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Last Saturday, more than 950 personalities from the arts and business community gathered to celebrate contemporary art for the benefit of the Fondation du MAC. More than $1,000,000 net was raised during this festive and colorful evening held at the Salada Market, Royalmount, which is a record amount for the event. After a two-year absence, the Bal du MAC was back under the theme Idyll, a theme rich in transparency and light.

Numerous public figures including Mitsou, Charles Lafortune and Sophie Prégent, Julie Snyder, Alexandra Diaz, Sophie Laurin, Fabienne Larouche, Valérie Taillefer, Julie du Page, Bruni Surin, designer Markantoine, conductor Rafael Payare as well as several politicians walked the red carpet and joined Quebec philanthropists and business people to celebrate the return of the Bal du MAC and to contribute to the success of the event. In addition to the cocktail reception, meal and various immersive experiences, guests were able to participate in a silent auction featuring works of art by great artists such as Marc Séguin, Caroline Monnet, Kim Dorland and Janet Werner.

"The Bal du MAC 2022 will be long remembered. Not only did this first post-pandemic edition stand out for the record amount raised in a single evening for the Fondation du MAC, it also highlights the return of major philanthropic events, an oasis for organizations that, like ours, must rely on precious donors to accomplish their noble mission," explains Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC.

Indeed, the Fondation du MAC was able to count on several exceptional partners who contributed greatly to the success of the evening. The Fondation would like to thank the Sandra and Alain Bouchard Foundation, a major donor for the evening, for its generous contribution. This event, undoubtedly one of the most popular of the season, allows the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal to donate funds to the Museum to support the various educational activities of the MAC, to enrich the Museum's Collection, to promote the influence of Québec artists and to present some of the most prestigious international artists of the moment in Montréal.

Under the co-chairmanship of Marie-Claude Dumas (WSP Canada), Geneviève Turbide-Potvin (National Bank) and Valery Zamuner (Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.), the 2022 edition of the Bal du MAC was able to count on a dedicated and committed organizing committee composed of Marie-Josée Simard (committee chair), Elizabeth Camiré, Violette Cohen, Josée Dufresne, François Lachance, Stéphanie Larivière, Patricia Lemaire and Cathy Samson.

Acknowledgements

A big thank you to our valued governing partners: Air Canada, Alimentation Couche-Tard, National Bank, Scotiabank, TD Bank, BMO Capital Markets, CHANEL, Fasken, Fiera Capital, Pomerleau, Quebecor, SNC Lavalin and WSP.

We would also like to thank Bob Agence for developing and producing this event under the theme Idyll and Royalmount for generously providing the space at the Salada Market. The Fondation du MAC was also able to count on several partners who contributed to the success of the evening: SAQ, Vins Balthazard, Club Local, Eska, 1642 Sodas, Ruby Brown, Functionalab, Cascades, Louefroid and Luxe Magazine. Not to mention the valuable partners of the auction: : Air Canada, Trevor Baird, Simon Blais, Jean-François Bouchard, Jason Cantoro, Luc Courchesne, Kim Dorland, Galerie Blouin Division, Galerie Bradley Ertaskiran, Groupe Fides, Holly King, Bernard Landriault and Michel Paradis of the Grantham Foundation, Patricia Lemaire, Robert Rahal, Royalmount and the developer Carbonleo, Heidi Spector, Alexandre Taillefer and Debbie Zakaib, Karen Tam, Yves Tessier and Janet Werner.

About the Fondation du MAC

The mission of the Fondation du MAC is to support the museum in its various areas of activity, namely the enrichment of its collection, exhibition production, promotion and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art in Québec, Canada and abroad. The Foundation thus participates in the development of the very first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art in Canada: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. macm.org/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) brings contemporary art to life in Montréal and Québec. For more than fifty years, the MAC has been a vibrant place where local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public come together. As a place of discovery, the Museum offers visitors constantly renewed, often unexpected and striking experiences. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions devoted to current artists - relevant and significant - who are privileged witnesses of our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the institution's rich permanent collection. Here, all forms of expression are possible: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, immaterial works and more. Offering a range of educational activities that familiarize the general public with contemporary art, the MAC is also the instigator of unique artistic performances and festive events. This is a window on a thousand avant-garde expressions that make art shine in the city and in the world. www.macm.org

