Ovarian Cancer Canada Applauds Nova Scotia's Bold Commitment to Saving Women's Lives

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Almost one year after the federal government announced a first-ever and long-sought investment of $10 million for ovarian cancer research, Nova Scotia has stepped forward as the first province to augment that investment with $1 million to fund initiatives led by Ovarian Cancer Canada to advance progress on the disease. The investment will help to build more capacity for research that will benefit not only women in Nova Scotia, but ultimately women across Canada and the world.

"This is outstanding and I couldn't be more encouraged and motivated by what the Government of Nova Scotia has done today," said Emilie Chiasson, Regional Director for Ovarian Cancer Canada (Atlantic). "Almost every day in Halifax, and across the region, I talk with women diagnosed with this deadly disease and who are looking for every option – every resource – possible to save their lives. This investment is proof that this government knows what women are facing and is committed to helping them survive."

Today's announcement demonstrates the power and ripple effect of the #ladyballs campaign spearheaded by Ovarian Cancer Canada five years ago. Ovarian Cancer remains the most fatal gynecologic cancer in Canada with about 2,800 women diagnosed with the disease annually, and five women lost to the disease daily. Survival outcomes have lagged over the past five decades, largely due to shortfalls in research funding.

Through its #ladyballs campaign, Ovarian Cancer Canada led a call-to-action on research investments and the campaign engaged the voices and expertise of thousands of Canadian women diagnosed with the disease, their family members, leading Canadian researchers and scientists, and other advocates. As a result, the Government of Canada announced a $10 million commitment for ovarian cancer research as part of its 2019 Budget Announcement.

Ovarian Cancer Canada is now stewarding the $10 million investment, over five years, through a new Pan-Canadian research initiative called OvCAN. The organization is looking to double that investment through additional provincial and public contributions, and is applauding Nova Scotia for leading the way.

"I'm amazed and I'm grateful," said Joanne Rivest a resident of Halifax, Nova Scotia who was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. "I know research and progress takes a significant amount of money and time. I am hopeful for my future, but more hopeful for the futures of women who will be diagnosed with the disease in months or years to come and whose lives will be impacted by this funding."

Approximately 70 women are diagnosed in Nova Scotia each year with hundreds more living with the disease. Ovarian Cancer Canada will collaborate with Dalhousie University and other provincial cancer leaders to leverage the $1 million investment in the most effective way, benefitting women diagnosed, and at risk of, the disease not only in Nova Scotia, but also across Canada and the world. Additional and significant investments are needed now to accelerate the pace of progress on this disease and while women's lives hang in the balance.

"This was a bold and meaningful move by the province of Nova Scotia," said Elisabeth Baugh, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada and Chair of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. "We are inspired by Nova Scotia's leadership and commitment to women's health and we urge other provinces and the Canadian public to help double the investment from the federal government so we can help women survive and survive longer."

