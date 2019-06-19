Outgoing CEO of Otéra Capital - Alfonso Graceffa intends to demonstrate his high integrity to the authorities

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Otéra Capital, Alfonso Graceffa, reaffirms that he intends to demonstrate his high integrity to the authorities, contrary to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec's statement.

An exhaustive investigation into Otéra Capital was commissioned by and for the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec at a cost of more than $5 million and was conducted by 120 lawyers and experts during a period of nearly four months. The investigation concluded that, during Mr. Graceffa's leadership, there was "no evidence that the Otéra portfolio was subject to fraud or to money laundering, and no evidence of fraudulent transactions."

Mr. Graceffa reiterates that, throughout his career, he has always acted with probity and good faith and in a professional and prudent manner.

