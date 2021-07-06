Leveraging the success of the first phase of the campaign last November, Welcome Hall Mission was able to adapt and expand their services in order to reach more Montrealers struggling with homelessness, food insecurity, mental health challenges and poverty. Their programs and services are designed to help vulnerable, impoverished Montrealers acquire permanent housing, free meals and groceries and psychosocial support for youth and single mothers. Welcome Hall Mission provides close to 5,000 meals and groceries for over 3,000 Montrealers weekly. They are considered Montreal's largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need.

The campaign was designed to use a combination of OUTFRONT assets to reach Montrealers as they commute on highways throughout the city and walk and bike in urban areas. BIXI offers advertising in over 20 boroughs and the opportunity for community integration and eye level messaging.

"Similarly to Welcome Hall Mission, OUTFRONT is a national organization with deep roots in the Montreal community for over a century. The goal of collaborating with Welcome Hall Mission was not only to get in front of Montrealers through our assets, but to connect with them through the Montreal Helps Montreal campaign," said Michele Erskine, CEO OUTFRONT Canada. "It is a privilege to be a part of helping this organization uplift the community with the eventual goal of eliminating homelessness altogether."

"Welcome Hall Mission is proud to have OUTFRONT on board as a partner for the Montreal Helps Montreal campaign. The partnership commitment of OUTFRONT has helped us to raise awareness by creating a strong call to action in the Greater Montreal Area," said Sam Watts, CEO, Welcome Hall Mission. "Superboards, billboards, digital boards and BIXI stations throughout the city have had a significant impact, making it possible to get our message out and expand our awareness and support throughout Montreal. OUTFRONT's partnership has played an important part in supporting our organization, enabling us to serve even more people in need and bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of completely eradicating homelessness and poverty in Montreal."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

